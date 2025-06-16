Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Explore Aotearoa: Unique Māori cultural experiences for Matariki

By Helen Van Berkel
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Visiting Waipoua Forest and the great Tāne Mahuta with a Māori guide adds a spiritual layer to an already special experience. Photo / Tourism NZ

Visiting Waipoua Forest and the great Tāne Mahuta with a Māori guide adds a spiritual layer to an already special experience. Photo / Tourism NZ

On Friday, June 20, Aotearoa will enjoy a public holiday to mark Matariki, the cluster of stars that appear midwinter and signal the Māori New Year. Fortunately, there are more than a few unforgettable ways to connect with our rich culture and history during this significant time, writes Helen Van

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel