It turns out a simple knee brace may be the best option for relieving osteoarthritis pain. Photo/ Brett Phibbs
A knee brace appears to be one of the more effective ways to treat the pain - as well as improve function and stiffness - from osteoarthritis.
Researchers in China ranked the relative effectiveness of a dozen treatments, ranging from laser and ultrasound therapy to wedged insoles and kinesiology tape,studied in 139 randomised controlled trials.
Based on the results from 9644 participants, the researchers concluded the simple knee brace ranked highest in effectiveness to alleviate symptoms of arthritis, a common degenerative process where the cartilage cushioning the joint deteriorates over time.
However, “the challenge”, said Prakash Jayabalan, the director of musculoskeletal research at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, “is getting patients to actually wear knee braces”.
Jayabalan and other clinicians who weren’t involved in the study said knee braces can provide certain people immediate relief by supporting the load on the joint. But, some patients find braces uncomfortable.
Hydrotherapy and exercises such as weightlifting and yoga placed second and third in the meta-analysis ranking. Hydrotherapy, also known as water exercises or aquatherapy, is designed to improve symptoms.
And experts said staying active and maintaining a healthy weight are the most effective ways to relieve symptoms of knee osteoarthritis.
“Both of those can improve symptoms and slow the progression of arthritis,” said Morgan Jones, a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon at Mass General Brigham.
The peer-reviewed study was published in PLOS One. It was led by Yuan Luo, a researcher in the department of rehabilitation at the First People’s Hospital of Neijiang, China,who did not respond to questions by the time of publication.
What causes knee osteoarthritis?
When cartilage in the knee breaks down, the joint is left with “bone on bone motion”, Jayabalan said. Cartilage can’t repair itself like other tissues in the body andpeople often don’t know they have lost the cartilage in their knee until it is gone, he said.
The common risk factors for knee arthritis are a previous knee injury such as an ACL tear and unhealthy weight gain, said Steve Messier, the director of the J.B. Snow Biomechanics Laboratory at Wake Forest University.
Every pound (45g) of additional body weight amounts to four pounds (1.8kg) of stress on the knees when a person is walking, Messier said.
Once someone has arthritis in their knee, they need to make broad lifestyle changes with regular exercise to manage the pain, he said.
“It really doesn’t matter what type of exercise you do, just so you’re being active,” Messier said. “They all will reduce pain.”
Other clinicians agree that staying active is one of the best ways to relieve knee arthritis pain. It’s the first recommendation in guidelines published in 2019 from the Osteoarthritis Research Society International.
Around 33 million United States adults have osteoarthritis, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
People commonly take NSAIDs such as ibuprofen to relieve the symptoms. But, these pain-relievers can damage the lining of your gut. Jayabalan said he recommends people use NSAIDs for no more than 10 days when they’re experiencing “debilitating pain” that is affecting their function.
“You should not be taking these every day,” he said.
Knee replacements have long been the gold standard for damaged joints, but it can take up to a year for some people to fully recover from surgery. Emerging alternatives target the nerves to stop the knee pain and block blood flow to reduce inflammation.
“Two people can have the same amount of structural damage in their knee and have totally different pain profiles,” said Jones, also an assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at Harvard Medical School.
“The decision for knee replacement ends up being really individualised, and the focus is on the person’s symptoms.”
What did the study find?
Knee braces ranked best on various scores of pain, stiffness, and function, and had the “highest probability of being the best technique”, the researchers wrote.
Jones said a knee brace can be “very effective” in people who have arthritis in certain compartments of the knee because the brace can shift the load to another part of the joint.
“But, if somebody has arthritis throughout their knee, an unloader brace is not as likely to be helpful,” he said. “They don’t have a more-normal area to off-load the force to.”