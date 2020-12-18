New Zealand's High Commissioner to UK Bede Corry talks to Queen on Zoom

High Commissioner to the UK Bede Corry takes time out for a Zoom call with Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Dominic Lipinski

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand's top diplomat in Britain has had a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II to mark his appointment to the role.

Bede Corry recently began as New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and yesterday met with the British monarch in a video call.

It came days after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also revealed she'd received a phone call from Her Majesty, who checked in to checked in to see how New Zealand was doing and wished everyone a "wonderful break".

Arden said in an Instagram post the Queen shared memories from her time when she once visited New Zealand during the holiday season.

Corry's audience appeared more formal, however.

"Today I was accorded the great privileged of a Private Audience with Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand," Corry posted on Twitter.

"I was proud to wear the Ngāi Tahu Korowai to mark this occasion so graciously extended by Her Majesty @RoyalFamily."

The Royal Family also put out a statement on the meeting.

"Mr Bede Corry was received by The Queen via video link this afternoon upon his appointment as High Commissioner for New Zealand in London."

Today I was accorded the great privilege of a Private Audience with Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of New Zealand. I was proud to wear the Ngāi Tahu Korowai to mark this occasion so graciously extended by Her Majesty @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/hgwEx043dw — Bede Corry (@BedeCorry) December 18, 2020

The Queen and Prince Philip, meanwhile, have switched their Christmas plans for the first time in decades and would be spending the holiday season at Windsor Castle, a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

The royal family traditionally celebrates Christmas at the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, but the pandemic forced them to make big changes.

The Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, may be able to see a few family members briefly, but are likely to spend most of the festive celebrations alone.