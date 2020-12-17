Princess Charlene of Monaco steps out with shaved head

She usually sports a bright blonde bob. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco has debuted a bold new haircut, stepping out with an edgy buzz cut and fringe.

The 42-year-old mother-of-two, who normally sports a blonde bob, joined her husband, Prince Albert, 60, and their son Jacques, 6, to hand out Christmas presents at Monaco Palace today.

And her new look no doubt surprised onlookers, with the Princess having shaved half of her head, while the other half had been died darker and cut into a punk-inspired fringe.

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the traditional Christmas tree ceremony at the Monaco Palace. Photo / Getty Images

She topped off her punk princess look with a sequined face mask and blue eyeshadow.

Princess Charlene, who represented her home country of South Africa in swimming at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, married Prince Albert – the sovereign prince of Monaco – in 2011.

Punk princess. Photo / Getty Images

They met at a swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000 but didn't make their public debut as a couple until 2006 at the Winter Olympics.

Princess Charlene gave birth to twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in 2014.

She has become an influential style icon, whose fashion choices are often compared to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in British tabloids.

It comes after Prince Albert discussed his long-term coronavirus symptoms after testing positive in March.

Albert told People his initial infection was "a very mild case." However, he suffered "moments of marked fatigue" that lasted long after his diagnosis.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco at their royal wedding. Photo / Getty Images

"Immediately after my quarantine, I felt better, but I still didn't feel quite right," he admitted.

Prince Albert revealed that the regular episodes of intermittent fatigue "absolutely lasted into June." "Not every day, but two, three times a week," he clarified.