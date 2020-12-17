Noel Gallagher brands Prince Harry 'mad', slams the royal family

Former Oasis star Noel Gallagher has branded Prince Harry a 'f****** do-gooder' and suggested that the Royal family have a 's*** life'. Photo / Getty Images

Noel Gallagher has branded Prince Harry a "mad little kid".

The Oasis rocker has hit out at the Duke of Sussex - who, alongside his wife, Duchess Meghan, decided to step down as senior royals earlier this year - insisting no one "takes him seriously".

Speaking about the flame-haired royal, he said: "Prince Harry, surely no one takes him seriously? He's just a mad little kid. I don't like do-gooders in general, they f****** wind me up."

And Noel also described the royal family as "quite mad", insisting they must live a "boring" life.

He added: "They're quite mad the royal family. What a terrible f****** s*** life they must lead, it's just service, what a load of w***. We grow up thinking what a life they lead.

"Living in Buckingham Palace with f****** boring ***** all day, what a f****** s*** life. Can't go anywhere, can't do anything, f****** going to Kenya on holiday."

The 53-year-old rocker knows for a "fact" he'll never get offered a knighthood and quipped back about his brother Liam Gallagher not getting a knighthood either.

He shared: "Our kid is always going on about a f****** knighthood, who is under the impression I'm getting a knighthood? I can safely say I'd say no, because for a fact I'll never get offered one. Not through any fault of my mine, just by being myself so I'm not f****** arsed."

Noel may not be a fan of the royal family but he does watch the Netflix series, 'The Crown'.

Speaking on The Matt Morgan podcast, he said: "I seen the first series, because my mate Matt Smith was in it, and then I didn't see any of the other series until I seen this new one with my missus, it's been good though … I was watching it thinking, 'My life has always been better than theirs.'"