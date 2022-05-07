Voyager 2021 media awards
Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Depp v. Heard case upsets domestic violence victims

4 minutes to read
It's concerning that the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has descended into a public spectacle, played out for clicks and entertainment. Photo / AP

Kyle MacDonald
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: I don't know what to think about the Depp v. Heard case; what do you think? As a survivor of domestic violence, I find it upsetting all the coverage it's getting.

A: I

