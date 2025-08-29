On Wednesday, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post, revealing the engagement ring designed by Kindred Lubeck. It features an old mine cut diamond and quickly became a hot topic among fans.
According to New Zealand jeweller Naveya & Sloane’s head of design Sophie Bioletti, Swift’s solitaire ring appears to feature an eight-carat mine-cut cushion diamond set in yellow gold.
“Choosing an old mine-cut cushion as the centrepiece feels wonderfully fitting for her. Antique diamonds from this era were cut by candlelight, designed to give a soft glow that feels romantic,” Bioletti told the Herald on Wednesday.
Bioletti has seen estimates that it could be worth nearly $1 million.
“To see that Taylor has opted for a Vintage (Victorian era) bold gold band with low bezel setting and elongated cushion cut is not only on trend, it aligns beautifully to the product we’re already creating at Michael Hill; classic and timeless pieces with a modern twist, inspired by a sense of contemporary nostalgia,” said James.
“Taylor is such a positive source of inspiration globally, and this was a wonderful moment for us to celebrate that, through a ring design which feels both iconic and timeless.”
Swift is currently the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $1.6 billion ($2.7b). Meanwhile, as the highest-paid tight end in history, Kelce is reportedly worth around $90m.