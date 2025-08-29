NZ Herald Morning News Update | Reserve Bank looks for answers, AIMS games in Tauranga. Concern for Wellington clubs and Tom Phillips' children.

Michael Hill Jeweller is capitalising on the global hype around Taylor Swift’s recent engagement news, by releasing a look-alike ring for fans wanting a love story of their own.

The New Zealand jewellery company has released a lab-grown diamond ring inspired by Taylor Swift’s engagement ring for a limited pre-order through its website.

The ring is crafted in 14kt yellow gold and is available in 2-carat and 5-carat sizes, priced at $12,499 or $40,999, respectively.

“Bezel settings have been a huge trend this year along with a rise in demand for both yellow gold and bold statement gold,” said Claire James, Michael Hill’s chief merchandising officer.

The release of the new ring follows the engagement of Grammy-winning pop icon Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.