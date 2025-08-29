Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has revealed that he received an enthusiastic response from Travis Kelce after extending an open invitation for the newly engaged American football star and Taylor Swift to celebrate in New Zealand.
“Because if it’s a like, that’s not even just the people who have seen the post, that’s people who are really happy about the post, obviously. So that’s really impactful in terms of media coverage, especially in today’s age.”
She said fans will be overjoyed for Swift after her 19-year history of sharing her personal dating journey as a young teen all the way to her mid-thirties.