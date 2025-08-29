Advertisement
Updated

Luxon invites Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to celebrate wedding in New Zealand, receives enthusiastic reply

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

AUT Senior Lecturer Rebecca Trelease talks to Ryan Bridge about Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has revealed that he received an enthusiastic response from Travis Kelce after extending an open invitation for the newly engaged American football star and Taylor Swift to celebrate in New Zealand.

Grammy-winning pop icon Swift and Kelce, who plays in the NFL for the , announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday.

