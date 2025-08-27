It’s a love story and she just said yes – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.
The pair announced their engagement news on Instagram, captioning the post “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.
It comes amid a huge year for the pop star. After windingup her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, she laid low for a few months before announcing in May that she had bought the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums.
It marked a huge milestone for the star, who told fans at the time: “All the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me.”
She later credited her fans who came to the Eras Tour as “the reason I was able to purchase my music back”.
AUT senior lecturer Rebecca Trelease, who teaches a course on Swift’s impact on pop culture, said: “That’s really impressive in terms of impact ... really impactful in terms of media coverage.”
She told Herald NOW host Ryan Bridge this morning: “So much of Taylor Swift and the reason why people enjoy her music so much is because she really invests herself in her songwriting.
“She is sharing every element of her life ... she was a young teen when she started, so a lot of that has been what makes an impact on her life, which has been love and relationships.
“And so we’re all just super happy that in this day and age where there’s a lot going on in the world, there is a lot of bad news in the world, but yet someone has found love, someone has found happiness.”
What style is Swift’s ring, how much is it worth?
According to New Zealand jeweller Naveya & Sloane’s head of design Sophie Bioletti, Swift’s solitaire ring appears to feature an eight-carat mine-cut cushion diamond set in yellow gold.
“I understand it was designed and created by Artifex in New York, which suggests the band may feature their signature hand engraved detailing, perhaps even with small diamonds set within the engraving,” she told the Herald.
“Choosing an old mine-cut cushion as the centrepiece feels wonderfully fitting for her. Antique diamonds from this era were cut by candlelight, designed to give a soft glow that feels romantic.”
Bioletti has seen estimates it could be worth nearly $1 million.
“But with diamonds of this rarity and with quality varying so much, it’s difficult to put an exact figure on.”
Celebrity engagement rings tend to spark trends and Swift’s will be no different, she said.
Swift herself is the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $1.6 billion ($2.7b). Meanwhile, as the highest-paid tight end in history, Kelce is reportedly worth around $90m.
Taylor and Travis’ relationship timeline
It’s thanks to the Eras Tour that the two are tying the knot.
He later spoke about it on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce, which caught Swift’s attention. She later called it a “wild, romantic gesture”.
Though Swift has been in a number of high-profile relationships, she’s famously private about them. She doesn’t do joint interviews, walks red carpets solo and very rarely mentions their names, though she does draw inspiration from her dating history for her music.