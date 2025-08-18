Taylor Swift says she wanted to glamorise the different aspects of the Eras Tour and The Life of a Showgirl album cover shows how she felt at the end of the night. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Taylor Swift reveals new album imagery for The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift says she wanted to glamorise the different aspects of the Eras Tour and The Life of a Showgirl album cover shows how she felt at the end of the night. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift has revealed striking new imagery for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The 35-year-old pop star shared a promotional shot for her Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection of the record, which will be available exclusively on her website – sending fans into a frenzy online.

A photo showed Taylor leaning against a pale green wall in a sequined red and black bodysuit with nude fishnet tights, her blonde hair loose across her shoulders.

The image was captured by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, whose previous collaborations with Taylor include the artwork for her 2017 album Reputation.

Speaking on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, she said: “I loved what they did with those photos, so I called them up for (this album).