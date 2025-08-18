“I am so happy with the way the photos came out with this one.”
Taylor also credited producers Max Martin and Shellback on Instagram, saying she was “so proud” of the songs they had worked on.
She explained: “This is a full send. I care about this record more than I can even overstate.”
The aesthetic of the
new promotional campaign has provoked strong reactions from fans and critics alike.
One fan said on social media: “We wanted a lead single but you look beautiful, so it’s fine.”
Another wrote: “We wanted a single but you served so it’s a win.”
A third added: “Taylor isn’t dropping an album, she’s dropping a bomb. The industry is trembling.”
Others, however, voiced disapproval.
One user on X wrote: “Why are you suddenly so desperate to be seen as a sex symbol? LOL.”
Another asked: “Question to all Swifties. When did Taylor start showing skin like the rest of Hollywood?”
Discussing the album artwork further, Taylor told the
New Heights podcast: “My day ends with me in a bathtub – not usually in a bedazzled dress – but we try to keep it decent.
“I wanted to glamorise all the different aspects of how (the Eras Tour) felt and (
the The Life Of A Showgirl cover) is how that felt at the end of the night.”
Taylor added the record reflects her “offstage” experiences, saying: “The album cover is meant to depict what the end of my night looks like on tour.”
The 14-time Grammy winner also revealed the full 12-song tracklist, which includes The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Opalite, Father Figure, Eldest Daughter, Ruin The Friendship, Actually Romantic, Wi$h Li$t, Wood, CANCELLED!, Honey and the title track, The Life of a Showgirl.
Sabrina Carpenter, 25, features on the title track, while Travis, 34, described all the songs as “bangers”. Actor Zoë Kravitz, 36, told Extra there were “no skips” on the record.