Taylor Swift will be honoured with 13 waxworks at Madame Tussauds venues worldwide. Photo / Getty Images

US pop megastar Taylor Swift will be honoured with 13 waxworks of her at Madame Tussauds venues around the globe, the museum said on Wednesday.

In honour of Swift’s lucky number, 13 of the waxwork museum’s 22 branches will each receive a statue of the Love Story and Blank Space singer, in what it called the “most ambitious project” of its 250-year history.

The statues were inspired by some of the 35-year-old songwriting sensation’s looks from her record-shattering Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024.

With 149 shows across the world over nearly two years, the tour raked in $2 billion, making it the most lucrative in music history.