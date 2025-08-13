Wait a minute, though, isn’t Travis Kelce ‘Mr Taylor Swift’?

That’s right. They confirmed their romance in September 2023 but only went “Instagram official” on July 24 this year (a cynic would say they knew all of this was coming). Kelce is famous in his own right, of course. He plays tight end for Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs, is a podcaster with his brother Jason (also a former NFL player), and he’s an actor: you might have spotted him in Happy Gilmore 2 (and my deepest sympathies for those two hours of your life that you are never getting back).

Thanks. Anyway, back to TS12 … do we know anything about the songs?

Officially, no. But Swift has since shared a playlist called And, baby, that’s show business for you! that features 22 songs, including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together from Red; Blank Space and Style from 1989; and Delicate from Reputation. Turns out all of the songs featured were produced by Swedish songwriters and producers Max Martin and Shellback, which seems to give some clues as to the team behind The Life of a Showgirl. A few other details have popped up online, including a tracklist, but who trusts the internet, right?

Hang on, how long ago did she release her last album?

The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19 last year, and Midnights on October 21, 2022.

She’s not mucking around, is she?

Nope. And let’s not forget, her record-breaking The Eras tour finished in December last year, and that had her playing 149 shows to 10.1 million people.

That makes me feel tired

Same. Can I interest you in some colour therapy to help?

Huh?

Swift loves colour schemes as much as an interior designer on late 90s reality series Changing Rooms, and themes her albums around a shade, a mood, a vibe. We know - even from that very short Instagram announcement clip - that The Life of a Showgirl is going to be orange, a colour Swift wore more and more towards the end of her Eras tour (again, she is a Type A planner). The Tortured Poets Society was white, Midnights was dark blue. I mean, she literally named an album Red …

Okay, I’ve got my best orange hat on. When can we get our hands on the album, then?

Pre-orders are available from 11am NZT today, but we’re going to have to wait for her podcast appearance for an actual release date. But according to her website, the album will ship by October 13. “This is not the release date. Official release date to be announced,” the website states. Confused? Me too.

Bridget Jones joined the New Zealand Herald this year. She has written about lifestyle and entertainment for more than 15 years.