Melania Trump breaks silence with farewell speech, snub of Jill Biden revealed

Melania Trump has given a farewell speech to the American people, saying it was an honour to have been the nation's First Lady over the past four years.

She called on Americans to come together in the face of current political tensions.

"The promise of this nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits into your daily lives," she said.

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

"In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.

"As I say farewell to my role as First Lady, it is my sincere hope that every American will do their part to teach our children what it means to be best. I encourage parents to educate your children about the courageous and selfless heroes who worked and sacrifice to make this country the land of the free and to lead by example and care for others in your community.

"Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America's legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith.

"The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people that I have taken for me in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination.

"No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady.

Before she leaves the White House, Melania will break with a 100-year-old tradition for outgoing First Ladies.

Several US outlets including CNN are reporting that she will not be not giving her successor Jill Biden a tour of the family wing of the White House.

The tradition that has continued under tense political circumstances and dates back to the 1950s when Bess Truman hosted her replacement Mamie Eisenhower.

Michelle Obama gave Melania the tour shortly after Donald Trump won the last election. Laura Bush invited Michelle Obama over twice – once alone and once with her daughters so the girls could pick out their bedrooms in the White House.

Jill Biden moves Joe Biden back from members of the media in October last year. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, a new poll shows Melania is leaving with a lower approval rating than that of the three First Ladies who proceeded her, the Daily Mail reported.

She will depart on Wednesday (US time) with 47 per cent approval of her tenure, 12 points less than Michelle Obama who left a 69 per cent approval rating of her job as First Lady, according to a CNN/ORC poll.

President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up, as his wife Melania Trump, first lady Michelle Obama, arrive at the White House on January 20, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Laura Bush exited the White House with a 67 per cent approval rating and Hillary Clinton was at 56 per cent upon her departure as First Lady.

Melania's approval rating, however, is much higher than her husband's. Only 33 per cent approve of the job Donald Trump has done.