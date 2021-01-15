Melania Trump celebrates her 'Be Best' cyberbullying campaign, Twitter users urge her to 'Be Gone'

As turmoil continues in the US, the current First Lady of the country, Melania Trump, has taken to Twitter to celebrate her cyberbullying campaign "Be Best" — but she was met with backlash, as Twitter users pointed out the legacy of her role.

In a video posted to Twitter, Melania begged Americans to "give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives".

"It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best," she wrote in the post.

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

The post was met with swift backlash as users pointed out her husband, Donald Trump, has been the perpetrator of cyberbullying himself, among other things.

"What legacy? Your husband demonstrated to children all over America that bullying wasn't just okay, it was something the President of the United States does. He modeled [sic] childish temper tantrums and insults for four years. That's your legacy, lady," one Twitter user responded.

What legacy? Your husband demonstrated to children all over America that bullying wasn't just okay, it was something the President of the United States does. He modeled childish temper tantrums and insults for four years. That's your legacy, lady. https://t.co/d0wNRT5hRv — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 15, 2021

I think we saw "the legacy of #BeBest" at the Capitol building last week, anyway, byeeeeee https://t.co/GcsEjj8tiy — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) January 15, 2021

"Melania Trump is married to one of the nastiest bullies on the planet and was an active participant in the incredibly racist birther movement against Obama. #BeBest was nothing more than a smokescreen. Be better, Melania. Be much better," another person said.

Melania Trump is married to one of the nastiest bullies on the planet and was an active participant in the incredibly racist birther movement against Obama. #BeBest was nothing more than a smokescreen. Be better, Melania. Be much better. https://t.co/8DVyS5MSWA — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) January 15, 2021

You have been complicit in everything your traitorous husband has done. You have no legacy except being criminal along with your husband. What did you care about the most? Not being on Vogue? https://t.co/dvxAn4jElM — Caroline Leavitt (@Leavittnovelist) January 15, 2021

A few Twitter users took the opportunity to point out that Melania's own legacy is not the best one, either.

Yeah. I remember your "I don't care" jacket that you wore to see kids your husband ordered into cages w/no adult care just guarded, not allowed to be comforted, not allowed soap & water, no bathing, clean diapers so feces ran down their legs over dried feces. Voice to kids? STFU https://t.co/Y3kGwFqju0 — 🗽⚖Noelle pour la Résistance et l'égalité 🕊🏛 (@NReveillee) January 15, 2021

A few Twitter users opted for responding to Melania's #BeBest tweet with a different hashtag: #BeGone.

Hello, Mrs. Birther.

You are delusional.

You are complicit with your shameful husband.

Your family’s legacy is corruption, destruction, division, and death.

Oh, and our next First Lady loves Christmas.#BeGone https://t.co/hGd0o8Y8Xd — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 15, 2021