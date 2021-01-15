Melania Trump celebrates her 'Be Best' cyberbullying campaign, Twitter users urge her to 'Be Gone'

As turmoil continues in the US, the current First Lady of the country, Melania Trump, has taken to Twitter to celebrate her cyberbullying campaign "Be Best" — but she was met with backlash, as Twitter users pointed out the legacy of her role.
In a video posted to Twitter, Melania begged Americans to "give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives".
"It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best," she wrote in the post.
The post was met with swift backlash as users pointed out her husband, Donald Trump, has been the perpetrator of cyberbullying himself, among other things.
"What legacy? Your husband demonstrated to children all over America that bullying wasn't just okay, it was something the President of the United States does. He modeled [sic] childish temper tantrums and insults for four years. That's your legacy, lady," one Twitter user responded.
"Melania Trump is married to one of the nastiest bullies on the planet and was an active participant in the incredibly racist birther movement against Obama. #BeBest was nothing more than a smokescreen. Be better, Melania. Be much better," another person said.
A few Twitter users took the opportunity to point out that Melania's own legacy is not the best one, either.
A few Twitter users opted for responding to Melania's #BeBest tweet with a different hashtag: #BeGone.