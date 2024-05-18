There is civil unrest in both New Caledonia and Rafah as conflict continues, the Waitangi Treaty is claimed to have been breached regarding the governments reforms on hospitals.

Donald Trump watched his 18-year-old son graduate from high school after the judge in his hush money trial gave him the day off court.

Photographs show the former president applauding and grinning as Barron Trump collected his diploma from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump had previously complained that Justice Juan Merchan was “highly biased” and had intended to keep him in court.

Barron Trump receives his diploma during his graduation ceremony at Oxbridge Academy, Florida. Photo / AP

The former president had a front-row seat at the event along with Melania Trump, who, wearing a hat low over her eyes, made a rare public appearance with her husband to see her son graduate from the US$41,500 ($67,670)-a-year school.

Viktor Knavs, Melania’s father and Barron’s grandfather, stood next to her. Amalija Knavs, the former first lady’s mother, died earlier this year.

Two Secret Service agents wearing dark suits and sunglasses accompanied the family.

“Going to Barron’s High School Graduation,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday morning.

“Great student, wonderful boy! Very exciting!!!”

Footage of the ceremony shows Barron Trump making his way onto the stage wearing a mortar board, gown and red stole.





Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, seated right with Melania Trump and her father, Viktor Knavs, attends a graduation ceremony for his son Barron at Oxbridge Academy Friday, May 17, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Barron Trump receives his diploma during his graduation ceremony. Photo / AP

The 2m-tall (6-foot-6in) student looms over the school officials as he shakes their hands and collects his diploma.

Barron is Trump’s youngest child and the only one he had with his third wife, Melania.

At his hush money trial, the former president is accused of having a sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, in 2006, just months after Barron was born.

Donald, Melania and Barron Trump at the White House in August 2020. Photo / AP

Barron had been selected to serve as a delegate to vote for his father at the Republican National Convention, but declined to do so. Trump said last week that his son gives him political advice.

“He does like politics. It’s sort of funny. He’ll tell me sometimes ‘Dad, this is what you have to do’,” Trump told Talk Radio.

Trump was not expected to spend the evening celebrating with his son and is scheduled to attend a Republican dinner in Minnesota – a state his campaign is targeting in November’s election.