Melania Trump accused of 'refusing' to welcome Jill Biden to the White House

Melania Trump is yet to welcome Jill Biden as First Lady. Photo / Getty Images

Melania Trump has been criticised for not helping future First Lady Jill Biden transition into the White House.

Following Donald Trump's impeachment for the second time and with just five days left in the White House, Melania still hasn't been in contact with Jill Biden, reports CNN.

Melania hasn't established an office or any plans to maintain her platform either. It was "unprecedented" for Trump to refuse to welcome Joe Biden into the White House, and it seems that she's following suit.

Former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, on the other hand, have remained friends, and Obama has admitted that while it wasn't "easy", she certainly discussed the role and her experiences with Melania in her handover in 2016.

But Melania has not made contact with Jill Biden nor helped organise her onboarding, sources say.

She's packed up the White House, worked on photo albums, and overseen rug photoshoots, but she hasn't shown any interest in transferring the role of First Lady to her successor.

Donald Trump shared on Twitter that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration on January 20 - news to Melania as well as many others inside the White House.

A White House staffer told CNN that until his announcement, she wasn't "100 per cent sure" whether she would be going to Biden's inauguration.

"It's not the first time she has learned what he was doing because he tweeted it before he told her," the source said.

While the Bidens already know their way around the White House, there's still much to be done in terms of allowing the two families to trade places.

Laura Bush met with Michelle Obama in November 2008 to discuss the transition, and their staff kept in contact to ensure a smooth transfer.

Jill Biden, 69, will be the First Lady in 231 years to have a fulltime job - in teaching.

She's been hailed for her commitment to education by many including her husband President-elect Joe Biden.

"Teaching isn't just what she does — it's who she is," he said.

"For America's educators, this is a great day: You're going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great First Lady."