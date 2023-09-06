Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on September 4. Photo / Getty Images

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium on September 4. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex was seen hanging out at her second Beyoncé concert this week, however this time, she ditched her husband for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Meghan was spotted giggling and chattering with her high-profile friends in the VIP tent at the Renaissance World Tour - and her husband Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen.

The royal spent the evening with Tyler Perry, a close friend and godfather of her daughter Lilibet, reports Daily Mail.

Meghan attended an earlier show on the tour with her husband on Friday, where the pair were snapped dancing in a corporate box at SoFi Stadium to Beyoncé's biggest hits.

Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Other A-listers spotted in the exclusive area of last night’s show were members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan including Khloe Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – who wasn’t afraid to pack on the PDA with her new beau, Timothée Chalamet.

Hailey Bieber also joined the star-studded group, along with billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiance, Lauren Sanchez. Singer Lizzo and comedian Chris Rock, who recently hitchhiked out of this year’s disastrous Burning Man festival, were also in attendance.

Lizzo and Chris Rock attend the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

What’s more, Diana Ross was invited on stage at Monday night’s concert to sing Happy Birthday to the Single Ladies singer, who turned 42.

Meghan’s appearance at the celeb-studded concert is the latest in a series of outings following a hiatus from the limelight.

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber attend the Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

Harry is now set to return to the UK this week to attend the WellChild Awards, for which he is patron, and will meet his wife in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games.

It’s been widely speculated that the Duchess of Sussex is “preparing to launch a major new commercial venture”, with the former Suits actress taking a leaf out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s book in an effort to replicate her successful Goop empire.

She’s also believed to be returning to Instagram, with an allusive @meghan handle popping up on Instagram last year. The account has already gained 125,000 followers, including a few of her well-known friends, despite not confirming its ownership or publishing a single post.