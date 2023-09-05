Kylie Jenner has been spotted kissing her rumoured A-lister boyfriend at a Beyonce concert. Photo / Getty Images

It appears all the rumours about Hollywood lovebirds Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are true.

Rumours have been swirling for months about the couple’s alleged romance when 26-year-old Jenner’s car was spotted at the 27-year-old actor’s house in April. Now, suspicions have been confirmed.

Seen attending a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles as part of her Renaissance world tour this week, the pair were spotted getting cosy with each other, holding hands, cuddling and even sharing a couple of kisses, according to TMZ.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted publicly for the first time at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in LA.



pic.twitter.com/A6kfrGuLKf — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

Elsewhere during the concert — which was also attended by Adele, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Kim Kardashian — the Dune actor stood talking to the beauty mogul as he puffed on a cigarette while Jenner was seen throwing her head back and laughing at something he said.

After the sighting, the news outlet spoke to a source who confirmed the couple have been dating since April and have not broken up despite claims the actor had “dumped” the Kardashians star.

The pair reportedly struck up a romance after attending the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris in January after Jenner officially called it quits with her ex-partner of almost six years and father of her two children, Travis Scott, 31.

Scott and Jenner first separated in October 2019, according to the Daily Mail, but reunited in February 2020 where they continued to raise Stormi, 5, and welcomed Aire, 1, before splitting again last year.

Following the split, a source told USWeekly, “Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends. They have an open line of communication and a remarkable co-parenting relationship.

“They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet’s dating history includes a very public relationship with The Idol star and Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, Fast and Furious actress Eiza Gonzalez and Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon.