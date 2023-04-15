Fresh updates about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's rumoured romance. Photos / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “are hanging out”.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul and the 27-year-old actor have reportedly grown closer in recent months and Jenner’s car was spotted at the Dune actor’s LA home earlier this week.

They also enjoyed a casual date at Tito’s Taco after Timothée attended an art show in Santa Monica.

A source told People magazine: “They are hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Rumours of a potential romance between the young reality TV star and Hollywood hero first began circulating shortly after the pair met at Paris Fashion Week, where they both attended the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show.

A TikTok video spurred speculation on Reddit, where a thread has been titled: “Kylie and Timothée back in January - apparently they’re going to Coachella tg.”

Chalamet has previously been linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp and Eiza González.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been single since splitting from 31-year-old rapper Travis Scott in December, after allegations he cheated on her with an Instagram model.

While Scott has denied any accusations, he and Jenner had been an on/off couple since 2017, after they met at the Coachella music festival.

They share 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire - whose name they changed from Wolf.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter Stormi. Photo / Getty Images

A potted history of the young couple’s relationship shows their first split came in October 2019, and in 2020 the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan told Harper’s Bazaar Scott was still her “best friend”.

The couple got back together in May 2021 after reconnecting during the US lockdown.

Four months later they were expecting their son.

Speaking recently about their relationship, a source told Us Weekly:

”Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends. They have an open line of communication and a remarkable co-parenting relationship.

“They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change. Everybody knows that Kylie and Travis have had their ups and downs over the years, but they have deep respect and admiration for each other no matter what.”







