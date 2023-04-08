Does Kylie Jenner have a new boyfriend? Photo / Getty Images

Kyle Jenner, beauty mogul, mother-of-two and reality TV star, is rumoured to be dating Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet - and has been for months, according to fans and real-life Gossip Girl-style account Deux Moi.

According to The Sun, fans are claiming to have proof of the pair’s relationship while Deux Moi announced to Instagram: “NEW COUPLE ALERT,” with a screenshot of a typed-out message which read: “i can confirm too about timothée and kylie! i’ve known about them since January pfw.”

The Sun alleges that the message refers to the makeup queen and Hollywood hero’s first meeting at Paris Fashion Week where Jenner, 25, and Chamalet, 27, both attended the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show.

A Tik Tok video spurred speculation on Reddit where a thread has been titled: “Kylie and Timothee back in January-apparently they’re going to Coachella tg.”

Reddit users were quick to comment on the claim with some clearly not impressed by the suggested pairing:

“Embarrassing for him if that’s true,” they wrote.

Another called Chalamet a “Sell out” and said they were “... not a fan of his anymore if it’s true.”

And yet another said: “I’m f**king disappointed in Timmy if this is true.”

Timothee Chalamet has starred in Hollywood hits Dune, Bones and All and Call Me by Your Name. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, some didn’t buy it with one claiming the rumour was “lies,” and another commented: “It sounds like a reach.”

But another Reddit thread has cropped up claiming the pair were spotted together after a dinner with famous friends where Jenner was snapped trying to hide herself in the back of a car.

“Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a dinner alongside other A-listers including her sister, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, Zack Bia and Russell Westbrook,” the thread noted.

Again fans dismissed the claim and one wrote: “this photo reveals nothing. either that or I’m blind and I don’t see any clues, it just looks like one of the girls hiding [sic].”

Jenner allegedly parted ways with rapper Travis Scott late last year.

The former couple share two children: five-year-old daughter Stormi, and one-year-old son Aire.

And Chalamet’s love life made headlines when he was understood to be dating Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily Rose from 2018 to 2020.

The French Dispatch actor has previously been linked to actress Saoirse Ronan, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, and his Bones And All co-star Taylor Russell.