Meghan and Prince Harry make request to the royals about Megxit deal

Harry and Meghan will be engaging in a video call with senior royals to discuss the request. Photo / Getty Images

Megxit might not be over just yet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, are seeking a 12-month extension of their Megxit deal, according to The Sun.

The move would see them keep their royal patronages and head back to the UK in person to seal the deal.

The couple stepped back as senior royals back in January, but are now hoping that they can agree to a more permanent deal, allowing them to remain non-working royals while keeping their patronages.

This new move has come as Harry and Meghan have secured commercial deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior royals back in January. Photo / AP

The pair will be engaging in a video call with the senior royals before potentially heading back to the UK to have the meeting in person.

It is also said that they would like to return in time for the Queen's 95th and Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthdays.

While these latest negotiations are quite serious, they are also said to be "less confrontational" than the negotiations held in January at Sandringham when the initial Megxit deal was formed. At the time, they were given a "grace" period just in case they were willing to return. That expires on March 31.

The Sun reported that the couple's huge $178 million Netflix and $53m Spotify deals will be assessed to ensure that they are keeping "the values of Her Majesty".

With the coronavirus pandemic putting huge restrictions on travel, royal biographer Andrew Morton has said that if they are allowed to return to Britain, they will attend both the Queen's 95th birthday on April 21, the Duke Of Edinburgh's 100th birthday in June – as well as the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana on July 1 which would have been her 60th birthday.

"Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face-to-face to tie it all up," Morton said. "Things seem to have calmed down."