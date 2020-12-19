How 'cash-in couple' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raking in a fortune

Harry and Meghan have plenty of ways to make money in the US. Photo / Getty Images

They've been paying their own way since Megxit - but if their recent media deals are anything to go by, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet, figures released by The Sun reveal.

The trailer for the couple's new $53 million Spotify podcast dropped this week and was branded a "woke word salad" by listeners.

And that comes after they landed a $198m Netflix deal, leading to a string of lucrative speaking engagements.

It's predicted that the Duke and Duchess have netted almost $407m in their new life, after allegedly running up a huge taxpayer bill in the UK.

Former UK Liberal Democrat and Privy Council member Norman Baker said, "In the two years from their wedding to last March, when they came off the royal payroll, I calculate that Harry and Meghan cost the British taxpayer at least $78m, probably more."

"Now from their right-on California pad, they have embarked on a massive spree to get rich, trading on their fading royal status while it lasts."

Baker says their latest money-maker will bank them at least $53m - 40 times more than actress Amy Schumer made for her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith. The couple will likely earn more than Forbes' highest-earning podcaster Joe Rogan, who netted $39m last year.

Spotify's not the first media giant the Sussexes have partnered with - the couple also signed a Netflix deal to make their own shows in September.

That's more than Hollywood star Will Smith made for Netflix original film Bright ($26m) and Ryan Reynolds made for 6 Underground ($35m) combined.

But Harry and former Suits star Meghan denied speculation they were filming a reality show.

They could also make millions simply from speaking at events, having signed up for elite New York firm the Harry Walker Agency.

There's suggestions the pair could charge up to $1.3m for a speaking engagement - but they have specific demands as virtual speakers, such as exact fee offers in advance and the right to dictate who moderates a discussion with them.

Despite cutting off financial ties with the royal family, Harry and Meghan insist their actions will uphold the Queen's values. But Meghan is said to have sparked anger from the palace this week after enlisting Oprah's help to promote a coffee investment.

She could earn even more from the instant latte start-up if it's bought by a food and drink giant.

There are plenty of other ways the Sussexes can make money if their multi-million media deals don't work out, from book deals worth at least $84m to sponsored Instagram posts, which could earn them around $143m.

According to the influencer marketing agency Inzpire.me, the couple could earn $150,000 for just one sponsored post to their 10 million followers.

The move would see them follow in the footsteps of Instagram influencers Sam and Billie Faiers, Stacey Solomon, and Jacqueline Jossa.