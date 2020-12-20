Prince Harry and William's gift exchange signifies change

Harry and William are said to have exchanged gifts for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Harry have reportedly put their public rift aside to exchange gifts for their families in a Christmas "truce".

The tensions are said to have stemmed from Harry's exit from the royal family earlier this year, but the Cambridge and Sussexes have put those feelings aside according to reports from the Sun.

Harry and Meghan sent gifts to William, Kate and their niece and nephews - Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five and Prince Louis, two.

The Sun also reported that Harry and Meghan had been spotted on a shopping trip to an exclusive boutique near Santa Barbara.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story, claimed: "Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan."

He also added that Meghan and Harry also received a present in return, as well as something for Archie.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Andrew Morton also went on to claim that Harry "plans to speak to his father and brother over Christmas".

This year's Christmas is set to look a lot different for the royal family, with Harry, Meghan and Archie in California, and the Cambridges celebrating alone as a family of five, due to government restrictions.

The Queen and Prince Philip have decided to spend the festive season "very quietly" at Windsor Castle in order to ensure all staff and members of the family remain safe during the pandemic.

The Queen and 99-year-old Prince Philip will remain protected at Windsor by "HMS Bubble" – a small number of staff who have isolated from their own families.

Special provision has been made to allow the Queen to attend church with a tiny service, to be held in her private chapel at the castle.