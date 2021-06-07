Meghan and Harry's decision to call baby 'Lilibet' slammed online

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

Meghan and Harry's decision to name their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has raised eyebrows online, with many questioning whether it's appropriate to borrow the Queen's nickname given recent family turmoil.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter overnight, with Meghan, 39, said to be doing "well" after giving birth in California on Friday morning.

Their daughter's name makes reference to both her grandmother, Princess Diana, and her great grandmother, the Queen.

Lilibet was the Queen's family nickname and the name her late husband Prince Philip used to call her.

The name was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her name correctly. Her grandfather King George V would affectionately call her "Lilibet", imitating her attempts to say "Elizabeth".

The Sussexes' decision to repurpose it for their newborn has had a mixed reaction online, with Meghan and Harry naysayers slamming it in light of Harry's recent criticism of his family.

Others have praised the sweet gesture to the Queen.

Naturally, Piers Morgan took the opportunity to take a swipe at the couple's "constant pleas for privacy" in his reaction, while Aussie reporter Peter Ford labelled it "not good form".

Others called the move "odd" and "awful".

The name of the new Sussex child is awful, it’s like they’ve asked a machine-based algorithm that is based on a Buzzfeed quiz on The Crown. Also a little rich of them to take ‘Lilibet’ given all they have put HM The Queen through over recent times. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 6, 2021

To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parents' constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 6, 2021

Am I the only one thinking it's a bit odd they would give their child a name so connected to the Royal Family they're so desperate to distance themselves from? https://t.co/zgCDpDHqhR — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 6, 2021

Can you just grab a nickname bestowed on someone & use it for your own purposes? Like Harry & Meghan have just done with Lillibet. Whilst it’s better than calling the baby Cabbage I think it’s not good form -especially in light of recent publicity.

Coming up @RossAndRussel — Peter Ford (@mrpford) June 6, 2021

So after a year of trolling the Royal family they've now stolen the Queen's private childhood nickname 🙄 https://t.co/6oTTnOEc8t — sarahknapton (@sarahknapton) June 6, 2021

There were plenty of well-wishes for the couple, too, with Ellen DeGeneres gently joking of the name: "I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you."

Others jumped to Meghan and Harry's defence, clapping back at those blasting the name choice.

Congratulations Meghan, Harry and Archie. Welcome to the world Lilibet! I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 6, 2021

If you're trolling a newborn baby you should probably switch your internet off and a have a deep breath of air and a hard think about your life choices. Lilibet is a gorgeous name. I hope she grows up to have a long, happy, healthy life. — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 6, 2021

Lilibet ‘Lili’ is a pretty name & naming after Diana is right. Congratulations Harry and Meghan🥳



To the haters losing their godforsaken minds because the baby is named after the Queen (her great grandmother) you’re mad because there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it!😂 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 6, 2021

So much rubbish being put out this afternoon:

- No, there is not a 'roster' of names from which royals are expected to pick.

- The Queen gives her blessing, not 'permission'. She's not a dictator.

- No, 'Lilibet' was not coined by Prince Philip. The Queen came up with it herself. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) June 6, 2021

I see Meghan and Harry have given birth to a healthy baby girl, which means people who are racist for attention will be having an absolute field day. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 6, 2021

Can’t help noticing that neither the Duke and Duches of Cambridge, nor Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, used Harry and Meghan’s royal titles in the messages of congrats on the birth of baby Lilibet.



The Queen - after whom the baby is named - was the only one that did. — Lisa Wilkinson (@Lisa_Wilkinson) June 6, 2021

The couple said in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

"She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Their new bundle of joy will be a little sister to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned two in May.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple said.

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a 2-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

According to royal writer Omid Scobie, the world will have to wait a bit before getting a first glimpse at Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on June 4 in California.

"The couple, who will not be sharing a photo at this time, are now on parental leave," Scobie, a close friend of Harry and Meghan's tweeted. "For those asking about sending gifts, Harry and Meghan have asked wellwishers to support or learn about the following women-focused orgs: @girls_inc @Camfed @MynaMahila and @HarvestHomeLA."

Despite the fact Lili is the eighth in line to the throne behind her brother, Archie, she isn't considered a princess.

In 1917, King George V made a rule that great-grandchildren of the monarch won't get to be princes or princesses, apart from the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

The current Prince of Wales is Prince Charles, meaning Prince William's eldest, George, is a prince.

William and Kate's other children, Charlotte and Louis, are princess and prince respectively after orders issued by the Queen back in 2012 which extended the title and style to all children of the Prince of Wales' eldest son.

However this will change when Prince Charles becomes king.

Archie and Lili will then go from being the monarch's great grandchildren to the monarch's grandchildren, and will then be considered a prince and princess respectively.