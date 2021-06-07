Meghan and Harry's decision to call baby 'Lilibet' slammed online

Meghan and Harry's decision to name their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has raised eyebrows online, with many questioning whether it's appropriate to borrow the Queen's nickname given recent family turmoil.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their daughter overnight, with Meghan, 39, said to be doing "well" after giving birth in California on Friday morning.
Their daughter's name makes reference to both her grandmother, Princess Diana, and her great grandmother, the Queen.
Lilibet was the Queen's family nickname and the name her late husband Prince Philip used to call her.
The name was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her name correctly. Her grandfather King George V would affectionately call her "Lilibet", imitating her attempts to say "Elizabeth".
The Sussexes' decision to repurpose it for their newborn has had a mixed reaction online, with Meghan and Harry naysayers slamming it in light of Harry's recent criticism of his family.
Others have praised the sweet gesture to the Queen.
Read More
- The story of Lilibet: Why Harry and Meghan chose Lili's name - NZ Herald
- Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana - NZ Herald
- Lilibet Diana: The glaring problem with Harry and Meghan's baby name - NZ Herald
- Lilibet Diana: Harry and Meghan won't be sharing a photo of their new baby girl anytime soon
Naturally, Piers Morgan took the opportunity to take a swipe at the couple's "constant pleas for privacy" in his reaction, while Aussie reporter Peter Ford labelled it "not good form".
Others called the move "odd" and "awful".
There were plenty of well-wishes for the couple, too, with Ellen DeGeneres gently joking of the name: "I am more than a Lilibet excited to meet you."
Others jumped to Meghan and Harry's defence, clapping back at those blasting the name choice.
The couple said in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.
"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.
"She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."
Their new bundle of joy will be a little sister to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned two in May.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple said.
"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.
"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a 2-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
"The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."
According to royal writer Omid Scobie, the world will have to wait a bit before getting a first glimpse at Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who was born on June 4 in California.
"The couple, who will not be sharing a photo at this time, are now on parental leave," Scobie, a close friend of Harry and Meghan's tweeted. "For those asking about sending gifts, Harry and Meghan have asked wellwishers to support or learn about the following women-focused orgs: @girls_inc @Camfed @MynaMahila and @HarvestHomeLA."
Despite the fact Lili is the eighth in line to the throne behind her brother, Archie, she isn't considered a princess.
In 1917, King George V made a rule that great-grandchildren of the monarch won't get to be princes or princesses, apart from the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.
The current Prince of Wales is Prince Charles, meaning Prince William's eldest, George, is a prince.
William and Kate's other children, Charlotte and Louis, are princess and prince respectively after orders issued by the Queen back in 2012 which extended the title and style to all children of the Prince of Wales' eldest son.
However this will change when Prince Charles becomes king.
Archie and Lili will then go from being the monarch's great grandchildren to the monarch's grandchildren, and will then be considered a prince and princess respectively.