Lilibet Diana: Piers Morgan says what he really thinks of little Lili

Lilibet Diana: Piers Morgan responds to royal baby news. Video / Today show

Well, that didn't take long.

Shortly after telling the world that he wasn't going to comment on the birth of Harry and Meghan's second child, Lilibet Diana, walking soundbite Piers Morgan has done just that, saying the choice of name was "quite ironic".

Earlier today, Morgan took to Twitter with a passive-aggressive shot at the royal couple.

"To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parent's constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment," the former newspaper editor said, tongue firmly in cheek.

The wisecrack had its supporters and detractors, but it turns out the premise was deeply flawed.

Morgan had plenty of comment, just burning to get out.

Speaking to Australia's Today show, Morgan made his feelings clear.

"It's quite ironic isn't it," he told host Karl Stefanovic on the couple's choice to name the newborn girl Lilibet Diana.

"You have this couple who have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the Queen."

He mused on whether the decision was made to try and repair the couple's strained relationship with the rest of the Windsors.

"Maybe it's their way of reaching out, as the Americans say, to the royals and wanting some kind of end to this on-running feud," he said.

Bizarrely, he said he didn't want to be negative about the new arrival, also tossing in a humble-brag about the size of his own family.

"I always think when a new baby is born, I've had four myself, it's churlish to put any negative slant."

Obviously.