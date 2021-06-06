Piers Morgan issues withering response to royal baby news

Lilibet Diana: Piers Morgan responds to royal baby news. Video / Today show

He just can't let it go.

Piers Morgan has reacted to Meghan and Harry's happy baby news with a passive-aggressive shot at the royal couple.

The former newspaper editor, former television host and former friend of Meghan Markle has taken to Twitter to refuse to share his feelings.

"To those asking for my reaction to the new royal baby, I am respecting her parent's constant pleas for privacy and declining to comment," he harrumphed.

His Twitter followers were quick to pick up on the obvious shade.

Most agreed with Morgan's sentiment that the couple has used the media to their own ends before complaining about the intrusion.

"Absolutely spot on !!" wrote one fan.

"Brilliant Piers, had a feeling you would take this stance," said another.

Some criticised the take, ribbing Morgan about his ongoing obsession with the duchess.

"My condolences to you. I know this is tearing you up inside. She now has two kids with him. It really is over between you two," one jabbed.

"I imagine that they frankly couldn't care less Mr Morgan," another said.

Morgan, who famously once counted the duchess as among a clutch of Hollywood friends, has a long history of attacking her and her husband.

His obsession was chronicled by a Twitter user who collated the vast number of stories written about the duchess.

When you actually look at the sheer number of articles Piers Morgan has written about Meghan Markle, not to mention the malevolence and absolute venom behind them, it is crystal-clear that the man is deranged. pic.twitter.com/dAsZ9uHMTN — Kolley Kibber (@camcamdamn) March 4, 2021

Morgan once told an Irish television programme how his relationship with Meghan went south and the clip went viral when it was reshared earlier this year.

For anybody wondering why Piers Morgan obsessively uses every waking moment of his huge platform to bash and shout about how horrible Meghan Markle is... she aired him. pic.twitter.com/I95MScwSoj — Max Balegde MBE (@Balegde_) March 9, 2021

He said they had been following each other on Twitter and she had told him she was a fan of his. They began a friendship and, when Markle flew to the UK to see her friend Serena Williams play in Wimbledon, they agreed to meet at a pub.

"We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis and pints – we got on brilliantly," he said in the interview.

"Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry."

"The next night they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I never heard from her again – Meghan Markle ghosted me," he added.

However devastating it would have been for him to be rejected by the then Suits star, it's got to be nothing on losing your job because of 41,000 complaints following your statements on TV about her - which is precisely what happened to Morgan earlier this year, about five years after Markle "ghosted" him.