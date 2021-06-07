Lilibet Diana: Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter won't be a princess

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, won't have a royal title.

The couple welcomed their second child on June 4, announcing in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

But despite the fact Lili is the eighth in line to the throne behind her brother, Archie, she isn't considered a princess.

In 1917, King George V made a rule that great-grandchildren of the monarch would not get to be princes or princesses, apart from the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

The current Prince of Wales is Prince Charles, meaning Prince William's eldest, George, is a prince.

William and Kate's other children, Charlotte and Louis, are princess and prince respectively after orders issued by the Queen back in 2012 which extended the title and style to all children of the Prince of Wales' eldest son.

This will all change when Prince Charles becomes King though.

Archie and Lili will then go from being the monarch's great grandchildren to the monarch's grandchildren, and will then be considered a prince and princess respectively.