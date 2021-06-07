Lilibet Diana: Harry and Meghan won't be sharing a photo of their new baby girl anytime soon

It's a girl! Prince Harry and Meghan celebrate birth of Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Video / Getty

Don't expect to see a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new daughter anytime soon.

According to royal writer Omid Scobie, the world will have to wait a bit before getting a first glimpse at Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4 in California.

"The couple, who will not be sharing a photo at this time, are now on parental leave," Scobie, a close friend of Harry and Meghan's tweeted. "For those asking about sending gifts, Harry and Meghan have asked wellwishers to support or learn about the following women-focused orgs: @girls_inc @Camfed @MynaMahila and @HarvestHomeLA."

Lili was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, but is now settling in at home.

Harry and Meghan in The Me You Can't See docuseries. Photo / Supplied

It's not yet known when Harry and Meghan will release the first photo of Lili. When Archie was born in 2019, they waited two days before presenting him to cameras inside Windsor Castle's St George's Hall.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy," Meghan told reporters at the time.

"He has the sweetest temperament; he's really calm," she said about Archie, before Harry joked: "I don't know who he gets that from."

Two hours after the photo shoot, the couple released three photos on their Instagram account @sussexroyal.

Harry and Meghan's statement about Lili

Harry and Meghan released a statement about their daughter's birth on their Archewell website.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they wrote. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

They also revealed Lili was "named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet".

"Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they added.