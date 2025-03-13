The spice, often in powdered form, likely isn’t in your typical grocery store, but will definitely be an Indian grocer, according to Chetan Pangam, the executive chef at One80° Restaurant in Wellington.
“It’s a part of my pantry both at work and at home and it is a very standard product in our spice shops.”
The spice doesn’t just bring culinary qualities to a dish, but it’s medicinal too. In India, hing is often paired with lentils to reduce the bloating and digestion issues sometimes associated with lentils.
“It’s considered to be one of the best digestives,” says Pangam.
“If you have a bloated stomach, for example, back in the day, a lot of grandmothers would make you some warm water with hing and it will help with your digestion.”
Hing is a prominent ingredient in cuisine made by the millions of Jains in India. Jainism has similarities – and differences – to Hinduism. One of those differences is that Jains exclude roots and vegetables grown underground from their diet, including garlic.
Can it be used instead of garlic in non-Indian dishes?
Hing can technically be a substitute for garlic and is used by those who are allergic to garlic and onions as an alternative. However...
Hing is best used as a base spice when you begin cooking, says Patel. For example, it could work in spaghetti bolognese if you add it early in the process, cooking it well with oil and onions. It wouldn’t work in a pesto because in a typical pesto recipe the garlic is raw.
“...[Hing] would end up giving that bit of funky aroma which might ruin your pesto for you.”
Be wary of subbing hing for garlic when there is minimal cooking time in a recipe, Patel advised.
What quantities should you use?
If you’re making a bolognese that calls for two tablespoons of crushed garlic, try substituting it with half a teaspoon of hing, Pangam suggested.
“If you use a bit too much [garlic], it’s not going to be so off-putting that you’re not going to eat the thing.