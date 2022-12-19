One thing you can do: Make perfectly good food go the distance. We have tips.

Seasonality is the key to healthy eating, but fresh produce doesn’t last forever. The average New Zealander throws out more than $1500 worth of groceries every year, much of it fruit and vege that was past its best when sold, then stored incorrectly and not eaten fast enough at home.

So our mission is two-fold: to eat with the seasons, prioritising sustainability, freshness and locally grown produce; and to reduce food waste, by learning what to look for when buying fresh produce, and what to do with it when you get home.

In this new series we’ll be covering the basics everyone should know about how to select and store their fruit and vege, and then the easiest, most delicious ways to prepare and eat them. This week: New Zealand garlic.

How to know you’re buying New Zealand garlic (and why you should)

Knowing you’re purchasing locally grown garlic is simple — New Zealand garlic has to be labelled as such at the supermarket. But the visual giveaway is usually that the root ball has not been completely severed (imported garlic must have its roots trimmed off for sanitary reasons).

Other factors that set New Zealand -grown garlic apart: much more flavour, higher nutrient density, and it lasts longer.

“A good-quality garlic will store for up to 10 months,” says Chris Morrison of Hawke’s Bay’s Te Mata Garlic. “There’s a huge difference in quality — and that’s why there’s a huge difference in price as well.”

When New Zealand garlic will appear on shelves

The Hawke's Bay garlic harvest starts around mid-November, hitting the shops soon after, and in the South Island, which is our biggest producer of garlic, the season starts in February. This means, thanks to the long shelf life, you can now buy New Zealand garlic year-round.

What to look for when buying garlic

Give the bulb a squeeze to check for firmness — any give tells you the garlic is dehydrated or there may be a dodgy clove inside. You’re also looking for the size of the cloves as well as the bulb. Bigger cloves mean less work when it comes to peeling.

How to prep and store garlic

Peeling garlic

There’s no doubt that prepping garlic can be a chore, especially when you’re dealing with small bulbs. Here’s Chris’s top tip: Lay your small-to-medium clove on a board, crush it with the side of your knife, and the skin will flick right off. If you’ve bought good-quality garlic with large cloves, peeling will be much easier.

Otherwise, get yourself a fancy crusher that will take the skin off for you — spend around $60 and you’ll have an easy-to-use engineered tool that will last you a lifetime.

Freezing garlic

Garlic freezes incredibly well. If it’s on the turn, or you’ve got a glut, or it’s cheap in the shops, buy a kilo, and throw it in the freezer. You don’t need to lay them out on a tray to freeze — just put them all in a bag. If you pre-peel for ultimate convenience, they’ll be ready to grate from frozen or be added into dishes. Garlic doesn’t deteriorate until the clove is broken, so peeling it early won’t impact its nutritiousness.

Storing garlic

Like potatoes and onions, garlic wants to be in a cool, dry, dark place with a bit of airflow — a cardboard box (to absorb any moisture) in the shed would be great, or better still, hanging up to get airflow all the way around, especially in humid environments like Auckland. Second best is your pantry.

If a clove sprouts, it’s fine — that’s just the garlic telling you it wants to go in the ground because it’s ready to grow. Just the same as with an onion, simply slice the sprout off and get cooking — there are arguments for sprouted garlic having greater health benefits thanks to the vitamin C in the shoot.

How to grow your own garlic

New Zealand garlic is an expensive product, so Chris says the cost definitely justifies giving growing a crack (Te Mata Garlic sells to home gardeners at Tematagarlic.nz). While garlic isn’t difficult to grow, garlic rust (a fast-spreading fungus) is challenging to deal with in a home garden — although if you have a tunnel house your crop will be better protected.

The simplest, most delicious way to use it?

If you like it strong, Chris recommends throwing a handful of peeled cloves into the roasting dish 20 minutes before your lamb or chicken is due to come out of the oven. They’ll cook through but without going mushy, for a really good garlic hit. For a slightly tamer take, smash it through your potatoes for next-level deliciousness.

Our favourite garlic recipes

A pretty and punchy garlic puree that is easy to make and goes well with so many dishes. Try a dollop on top of a steak, chicken breast or, as here, atop some roasted baby vegetables. The almonds and blue cheese are the finishing touches to really lift this dish.

Mussels are always impressive. You can buy them fresh from the supermarket and they take little effort to prepare. In this recipe, fried spicy chorizo and spring onion add extra flavour. Don’t forget to use all the juice from the pan.

This garlicky dish will warm the cockles of your heart, and is super-quick to prepare. It packs a lot of flavour and is perfect after a day out skiing, hiking or biking.

This is a perfect seasonal dish, as your garden — or the supermarket shelves — offer you summer’s glut of garlic and courgette.

This walnut and garlic spread recipe is great to make and have in the fridge. It’s even better made ahead of time. If you are feeling extravagant, or it’s a special occasion, try switching the walnuts for pine nuts.

If you don’t have time (or it’s in your too-hard basket) to make pastry, do buy it. Life is busy and there is no harm in taking the occasional shortcut here or there.

Fresh and light, this is the perfect entree. Definitely use a tender beef fillet for best results. Sliced super-thin and paired with a delicious garlic sauce, you will find it is a little addictive.