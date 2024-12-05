He said most customers did the right thing and there had been no noticeable increase in brown onions being processed through self-checkouts compared to staffed checkouts.
“This suggests that most people understand it’s wrong and recognise the consequences, including prosecution, if caught.
“Our self-checkout areas are monitored to ensure fair use and protect all customers. We want everyone to have access to affordable groceries, and we encourage anyone facing difficulties to explore our specials and value offers, which are designed to help make healthy choices more accessible.”
Woolworths had experienced a 326% in increase in theft incidents over six years, it said in 2023.
- RNZ
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.