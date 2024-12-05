Brown onions are currently selling for $1.49 a kilogram, compared to oranges for $5.

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Supermarket shoppers using a “brown onion hack” to reduce their grocery bills are being warned it is theft.

One shopper, whom RNZ has agreed not to identify, said she had resorted to putting all of her fruit and vegetables through the self-checkout as “brown onions” to save money.

“A lot of my cohort is down with the brown onion hack,” she said.

Woolworths had put in cameras above its self-checkouts to stop it happening, she said.