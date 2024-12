Needles were found in two products at Woolworths Papakura. Photo / file

Needles have been found in two food products at a Woolworths in Auckland, sparking an investigation by police.

New Zealand Food Safety was aware of reports of needles being found at Woolworths Papakura and was working with police as they made inquiries, said deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

Food safety officers were onsite to support the investigation and the affected products were removed from shelves, he told the Herald.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.