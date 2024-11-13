Annual rise

Food prices increased 1.2% in the 12 months to October, maintaining the same increase as the 12 months to September 2024.

Higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food as well as grocery food drove the annual increase in food prices, up 3.4% and 2.5%, respectively.

The price increase in restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food was due to rising prices for lunch/brunch, takeaway coffees, and takeaway meals.

While the slowdown in inflation for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food has lagged grocery foods, the rate of increase does appear to be easing - albeit slowly.

Prices for restaurant and ready-to-eat meals rose up by 3.5% in the year to September.

Grocery food prices also rose on an annual basis, driven by higher prices for olive oil, butter, and standard 2 litre milk. The annual rise was 2.5%.

“A 500g block of butter now costs over one-third more than it did last year, with an average price of $6.67,” Growden said.

“The price for a standard 2 litre bottle of milk increased around 9% over the same period, averaging $4.21 a bottle.”

International dairy prices have risen in the past few months, which will be good news for farmers and the New Zealand economy as a whole, but will mean more expensive dairy products for local consumers.

BNZ economists say a record $9.75/kg milk farmgate milk price for 2024/25 could be on the cards for Fonterra’s farmers if current trends continue.

Early this week, the co-op lifted its 2024/25 milk price forecast mid-point to $9.50 from $9 previously.

Rental prices

The rate of increase in rental prices also continues to ease slowly.

The flow measure of rents - which captures rental price changes only for dwellings that have a new tenancy started in the reference month - rose just 0.1% for the month and 0.7% for the year.

The stock measure - which shows rental price changes across the whole rental population, including renters currently in tenancies - rose 0.2% for the month but was still up 4.2% across the year.

The flow tends to be more volatile than the stock measure (with a smaller sample size) but offers more insight into the future direction of rental prices.

Travel costs

Petrol prices continued to put a dent in the overall cost of living. The price did not move across the month but was down 13.9% for the year to October.

Domestic airfares were up 2.4% for the year but international prices continued to ease with fares down 2.8%.

