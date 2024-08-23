Advertisement
Marry Me Chicken: The origins and appeal of this viral dish

By Nikki Birrell
Marry Me Chicken appears tom have gained popularity through social media and food blogs, where home cooks shared their takes on the dish. Photo / Getty Images

Nikki Birrell unpacks the popular recipe and its romantic backstory, and weighs in on whether its viral success is well-deserved.

“Marry Me Chicken” has taken the internet by storm, captivating home cooks with its creamy, flavour-packed goodness. But what exactly is this dish, and why is it so popular? Let’s explore the origins of Marry Me Chicken and why it’s becoming a staple in kitchens everywhere.

What is Marry Me Chicken?

Marry Me Chicken is a dish that features chicken breasts cooked in a rich, creamy sauce made with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan cheese. The name comes from the idea that the dish is so delicious, it could inspire a marriage proposal.

Whether or not that’s true, the dish does have an irresistible appeal. The concept of “proposal-worthy” dishes isn’t entirely new either. Throughout culinary history, certain recipes have been associated with romance or special occasions, often due to their indulgent flavours or the effort required to make them. Marry Me Chicken fits neatly into this tradition, offering a dish that feels both luxurious and accessible.

While the exact origins of Marry Me Chicken are contested, it seems to have gained popularity through social media and food blogs, where home cooks shared their takes on the dish.

The recipe likely evolved from classic Italian-American dishes, combining elements of creamy Tuscan chicken and other sun-dried tomato-based recipes. Social media has played a significant role in the dish’s popularity.


Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have turned Marry Me Chicken into a viral sensation, with countless home cooks and food bloggers sharing their versions. The visually appealing nature of the dish - creamy sauce, golden-brown chicken, and the vibrant red of sun-dried tomatoes - makes it perfect for sharing online. The romantic backstory adds an extra layer of appeal, turning a simple chicken dish into something with a narrative.

Why it’s so popular and how to make it at home

The appeal of Marry Me Chicken lies in its simplicity and bold flavours. It’s easy to make, requiring only a handful of ingredients, yet it delivers a rich and satisfying meal. The combination of tender chicken and a luscious, tangy sauce makes it a hit with almost everyone who tries it.

Making Marry Me Chicken at home is straightforward, even for novice cooks. Start by searing the chicken breasts in a pan until golden brown, then set them aside. In the same pan, sauté garlic and sun-dried tomatoes before adding chicken broth and cream to create the sauce. Return the chicken to the pan, let it simmer in the sauce until fully cooked, and finish with a generous sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Serving suggestions: Marry Me Chicken pairs beautifully with pasta, mashed potatoes or crusty bread - anything that can soak up the delicious sauce. A simple green salad or steamed vegetables makes a perfect side, balancing the richness of the dish.

This dish’s viral success is actually fairly well-deserved. It’s a dish that combines comfort, flavour and ease, making it a go-to for both weeknight dinners and special occasions. Whether you’re cooking for your family or someone you’d like to impress, this dish is sure to win hearts, even if it doesn’t quite garner a marriage proposal.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge.

