Lockdown snacking out of control? Try these healthier spinach and feta muffins

This lockdown has been challenging for many reasons, but the difficulty around getting groceries (those lines are a killer) and the work/kids juggle has seen my family's vegetable intake shrink exponentially. Trying to get them to eat something remotely healthy is an argument I just don't have time for right now. I am starting to worry a little about them developing scurvy or rickets though, so I thought I would make something that they can grab and snack on whenever they like, something with a little goodness in it.
These muffins can be adapted to include just about any vegetable you have on hand, broccoli, zucchini and carrot work well. I went with spinach as I always have some stashed in the freezer and I am really hating the supermarket lately.
Spinach and feta muffins
You will need
250g frozen chopped spinach
1 block feta cheese, roughly chopped
1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
3/4 cup milk
1/4 cup plain yoghurt
1/4 cup olive oil
2 eggs
2 cups plain flour
3 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp dried oregano
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Defrost frozen spinach in microwave, then wrap in a tea towel and twist over sink to squeeze all of the liquid out.
- Place the spinach and feta into a large bowl. Add the cheese, milk, yogurt, olive oil and egg and stir until combined.
- Sift the flour and baking powder together into a separate bowl. Add oregano and nutmeg.
- Slowly add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Fold in gently, until just combined. Lumpy is okay.
- Grease a muffin tray with oil or butter. Spoon the mixture, equally, between the 12 muffin sections. Bake for 20-25 mins or until muffins spring back when lightly prodded.
- Allow to cool fully on an oven tray before eating.