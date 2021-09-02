Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: These two ingredient coconut macaroons are the lazy lockdown treat we all need

These coconut macaroons are chewy and moreish and you only need two ingredients to make them. Yes, just two. Photo / NZH

Megan Wood
By:

Megan Wood is a food, travel and lifestyle writer based in Auckland.

I am feeling very over everything this week, lockdown ennui has hit with a vengeance and I am struggling to bake my way through my woes. When I feel this way, I turn to quick, easy wins to give me my kitchen dopamine hit. With two bored and frustrated kids by my side I mixed together a batch of easy-as-it-gets two ingredient coconut macaroons. The measurements below will give you a lot of macaroons, you can halve the recipe if you don't want to be snacking on these for a week.

Two ingredient coconut macaroons

Combine the two ingredients really well, you want all the coconut to be moistened. Photo / NZH
You will need:

500g desiccated coconut
1 450g tin of sweetened condensed milk

Yes, there really are only two ingredients in these macaroons, and they are delightful. Photo / NZH
Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 180C.
  2. Combine coconut and condensed milk, stirring until thoroughly combined.
  3. Spoon tablespoonfuls of mixture onto lined baking trays.
  4. Bake in oven for 10-12 minutes or until just browned on top.
  5. Remove from oven and allow to cool fully (they will harden as they cool).
  6. If you have chocolate buttons on hand, feel free to melt some down and drizzle on top for a fancy finish.
  7. Store in an airtight container and they will last for several days.
If you have some chocolate handy you can melt it down and drizzle a little on top of the macaroons, but be warned, they will be stolen. Photo / NZH
That's it! If for some reason coconut is not your thing then here are a few more sweet treats that can be thrown together using just a few ingredients.

Creamy chocolate mousse

Two ingredients is definitely all you need when one of them is chocolate. Photo / NZH

Using proper, good quality eating chocolate is the key to this recipe. If you make this in individual ramekins or glasses, you'll easily get six portions. Plenty for everyone.
Get the full recipe.

Rice bubble biscuits

This recipe had me at 'rice bubbles'. Photo / NZH

These rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits are easy, moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.

Get the full recipe.

Pumpkin and cranberry flapjacks

Flapjacks are packed full of goodness and will keep really well in an airtight container. Photo / NZH

Flapjacks are the ultimate sweet treat as the ingredients are simply combined and baked and almost any nuts, seeds or dried fruit can be tossed in there.

Get the full recipe.

Easy rolled oats shortbread

Delightfully buttery and oaty, this slice comes together in 10 minutes or less. Photo / NZH

This recipe is so simple it is impossible to get it wrong, simply combine the ingredients and bake. The result is sweet, chewy and delicious.

Get the full recipe.