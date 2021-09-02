Covid 19 Delta outbreak: These two ingredient coconut macaroons are the lazy lockdown treat we all need

I am feeling very over everything this week, lockdown ennui has hit with a vengeance and I am struggling to bake my way through my woes. When I feel this way, I turn to quick, easy wins to give me my kitchen dopamine hit. With two bored and frustrated kids by my side I mixed together a batch of easy-as-it-gets two ingredient coconut macaroons. The measurements below will give you a lot of macaroons, you can halve the recipe if you don't want to be snacking on these for a week.
Two ingredient coconut macaroons
You will need:
500g desiccated coconut
1 450g tin of sweetened condensed milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Combine coconut and condensed milk, stirring until thoroughly combined.
- Spoon tablespoonfuls of mixture onto lined baking trays.
- Bake in oven for 10-12 minutes or until just browned on top.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool fully (they will harden as they cool).
- If you have chocolate buttons on hand, feel free to melt some down and drizzle on top for a fancy finish.
- Store in an airtight container and they will last for several days.
That's it! If for some reason coconut is not your thing then here are a few more sweet treats that can be thrown together using just a few ingredients.
Creamy chocolate mousse
Using proper, good quality eating chocolate is the key to this recipe. If you make this in individual ramekins or glasses, you'll easily get six portions. Plenty for everyone.
Rice bubble biscuits
These rich and buttery rice bubble biscuits are easy, moreish and wonderful with a cup of tea.
Pumpkin and cranberry flapjacks
Flapjacks are the ultimate sweet treat as the ingredients are simply combined and baked and almost any nuts, seeds or dried fruit can be tossed in there.
Easy rolled oats shortbread
This recipe is so simple it is impossible to get it wrong, simply combine the ingredients and bake. The result is sweet, chewy and delicious.