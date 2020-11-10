Local Focus: Art in the Garden growing into a major art event in Whanganui

Whanganui's annual "Art in the Garden" event is taking place on November 14 and 15, two weeks later than usual due to a Covid postponement.

The event is hosted by the Whanganui Pottery Club, and is an important date for local potters.

"It's the one opportunity that as a local potter, you can put your stuff out to the public and say what do you think?" Ruby Duncan said. "And people actually buy stuff!"

"We keep it very cheap so you get real bargains, but it is super encouraging when someone else goes 'I love your pottery so much I want it in my kitchen'."

Pottery has become increasingly popular in the city with almost 100 members belonging to the local pottery studio on Taupo Quay by the awa.

The Art in the Garden event has been growing in size and participation. This year the potters will be joined by garden art stalls and outdoor furniture makers, and there will be a lot of extra activities for children.

"We have children's activities, bouncy castles and a sausage sizzle," Lauren Newton said. "There is also going to be a table set up where the kids - and adults if they want to - can make things and be hands-on."

There will be demonstrations by different artists and a Sunday morning workshop. Entry is free but bring plenty of change for raffle tickets.

