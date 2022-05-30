Queen Elizabeth will likely miss her favourite sporting event to attend Lilibet's first birthday. Photo / Getty Images

The 96-year-old monarch - who Lilibet is named after - could meet her great-granddaughter for the first time on the little one's birthday.

Daily Mail has reported if Her Majesty attends the happy occasion she will miss her favourite sporting event, the Derby horse races at Epsom, but claimed the decision to miss the event has also come down to the Queen's desire to "pace herself" following recent health and mobility problems.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter who was born on June 4, 2021, in California, has only been to the UK once but is set to celebrate her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage as it coincides with Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is unclear how the family will celebrate Lilibet's birthday after a source told The Sun, "Harry and Meghan will want to celebrate Lilibet's birthday somehow with their family. But diaries are full on Saturday. There isn't much wriggle room to fit in a birthday party for a 1-year-old.

"These events have been planned far in advance and the Sussexes have not exactly made their plans clear or public."

It comes after a royal expert told The Express earlier this year that the Queen is "desperate" to meet Lilibet and despite regularly speaking via video chat, she "would love" to spend time in person with her California based great-grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate will not be present at their niece's birthday as they are scheduled to visit Cardiff.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Cardiff where they will meet performers and crew who are taking part in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.

The concert is said to feature live performances from popular singers and entertainers from Wales as well as choirs, bands and orchestras.

The royal couple will watch the rehearsal before greeting some of the performers which include Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans.

Jubilee events to mark Her Majesty's historic 70 years on the throne begin on Thursday, June 2, and run through to Sunday, June 5.