The Queen is said to be 'desperate' to meet her great-grandaughter, Lilibet. Photo / Getty Images

There is one important person "desperate" to meet Lilibet and it's her great-grandmother, the Queen.

Now nine months old, The Sussex's second child is yet to meet her great-grandmother in person and a royal expert says the Queen is "desperate" to meet the little one.

Despite the family reportedly speaking via video chat, Britain Hoey, a royal author told The Express that the queen "would love" to spend time in person with her great-grandchildren.

"I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household, she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.

"I think she would love to." Hoey continued on to say, "I wonder whether it is going to happen. I would love to think it could."

Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Twitter

The news comes amid Prince Harry's court battle against the UK Government after being told he will be unable to access the "same degree" of security he is used to when he and his family visit from their home in the US.

The Mail on Sunday reported Harry's lawyers issued an "extraordinary statement" defending his decision to sue the British government and insisted the Prince would not rely on taxpayers to fund his family's security but would fund it himself.

Hoey discussed the matter with The Express saying The Sussexes will always be "welcome" with Queen Elizabeth. "I'm absolutely sure the Queen holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan – none whatsoever."

"She would certainly welcome them back if they came."

While Prince Harry has returned to the UK twice, once for Prince Philip's funeral and again to unveil his mother, Princess Diana's statue, it is still unknown if he and his family will return for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and the reason could be because of Prince Harry's book release.

Prince Harry's friends have warned that his new book will reveal how he really feels about his stepmother Camilla - and will "shake the monarchy to its core".

The Duke of Sussex is set to tell all about his relationship with the royals in a memoir due to be released later this year, reports the Daily Mail.