4-6 lamb loin chops

1 tbsp oil

Decent pinch of salt

Bean puree ingredients

400g can cannellini beans, drained

Sprig of rosemary

1/4 cup stock or water

1 clove garlic, peeled

2 handfuls raw spinach leaves

Squeeze of lemon juice

1 tsp sea salt + decent grind of black pepper

Glug of olive oil

Extra salt and pepper to serve

To serve

50-75g feta, crumbled

Thinly sliced red onion, soaked in vinegar or warm lemon water (see note)

Small handful of pistachios, chopped roughly

Method

1. Turn oven to 180 C.

2. Oil the outside of the lamb and liberally sprinkle with salt. Heat an oven-proof pan to hot and cook the chops until browned on one side. Turn them over and bang the pan in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until the fat on the chops is melting and crisping.

3. Rest, covered with foil and a tea towel, while you finish making the bean puree.

4. While the lamb cooks and rests make the bean puree by heating the beans, rosemary, water/stock and garlic in a pot until piping hot. Scrape into a food processor or blender and add in spinach and seasoning. Blend until smooth, scraping down the sides as you need to.

5. Serve lamb chops on top of a puddle of green puree, topped with feta, pistachios and onions and enjoy every single delicious sweet and juicy mouthful.

Notes:

A lamb rack will work in place of chops if you’re feeling flush.

Walnuts can be substituted for pistachios, if you’re feeling lean.

A simple pear and spinach salad goes well with this dish.

Onions soaked in vinegar or lemon water are less “raw’ tasting. They cut the fattiness of any dish wonderfully.