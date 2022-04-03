Kylee Newton's lime and chilli marmalade

Ingredients
Directions
- Place several small saucers in the freezer. Sterilise your jars and lids by washing and rinsing them in hot water, then place them into a warm oven at 100C for at least 20 mins.
- With a sharp knife carefully remove the skins from three-quarters of the limes, and chop the flesh into 5-8mm chunks, discarding the skins and any pips, pith, and membrane. Cut the remaining limes lengthways, then slice very fine (1-2mm) semi-circles cut side down. Scrape all the cut limes into a large heavy-based pan, big enough for the mixture to double in size, along with any juice collected on your chopping board.
- Cover with the water, add the lemon juice and bring to a rapid boil. Lower the heat to a simmer, stirring intermittently for about 15 minutes to soften the skins. Mix your chilli flakes through the sugar.
- Stir the chilli sugar through the lime mixture until completely dissolved and bring back to a rapid boil on the highest heat. Watch the pan as at times it may threaten to boil over.
- After about 10-20 minutes of rapid boiling do a wrinkle set-test by taking the pan off the heat, removing one of the saucers from the freezer, spooning an eighth of a teaspoon on to the saucer and placing it in the fridge for 1 minute. Push the marmalade on the plate with your forefinger and if it produces a surface wrinkle, then it's ready to jar. If it doesn't continue to boil and test every 1-2 minutes.
- When ready, skim off any foam. Carefully remove the hot jars from the oven and quickly ladle (or use a Pyrex jug to cleanly pour) into the hot jars, close (1-2mm) to the top of the rim. Wipe down with a hot damp cloth and seal immediately. Store, sealed, up to 12 months. Once opened, eat within a month and store in the fridge.
Put this lime and chilli marmalade to delicious use in Kylee Newton's spiced marmalade margarita.
Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver
- Makes: 4-5 jars