Kylee Newton's spicy marmalade margarita

Ingredients
|100ml
|tequila, or mezcal for a smoky version
|30ml
|lime juice
|2 Tbsp
|lime & chilli marmalade (see recipe link below or use store-bought marmalade)
|Large handful
|ice
|To garnish
|Salt, lime slice & chilli flakes
Directions
- Place ice into a cocktail shaker with the tequila, lime juice and marmalade loosened with a teaspoon or two of water.
- Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and strained into pre-chilled coup glasses with a salted rim.
- Add a float of thinly sliced lime, a few chilli flakes and enjoy.
Click here for Kylee Newton's recipe for lime & chilli marmalade recipe.
Kylee Newton is a food writer and author of two cookbooks, The Modern Preserver and The Modern Preserver's Kitchen. See her work at themodernpreserver.com and on Instagram @themodernpreserver