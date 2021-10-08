Kiwis up in arms over TikTokers take on feijoas

Woman on TikTok refers to Feijoas as "Pineapple Guavas". Video / @cookingbymeg

A US food influencer has gathered together thousands of Kiwis together in protest at her offhand misnaming of an iconic Kiwi snack.

Food influencer @cookingbymeg sparked the controversy earlier this week when she posted a video showing her trying out a common kitchen utensil.

"This should obviously be called a spife - but it's called a grapefruit spoon for some reason," Meg tells her viewers, before using the serrated spoon to deftly scoop out a feijoa.

"I've never tried one out before today but I wanted to try it out on these pineapple guavas. My only question is does it like cut your mouth when you eat it?"

Meg.

Meg. That is not the only question.

Kiwis bombarded the influencer's comment section with a much more pressing query.

"I don't care what you call the spoon...what did you just call the feijoa?" a puzzled New Zealander asked

"All the New Zealanders flipping their lids right now hands up!!" wrote one outraged Kiwi.

"Ma'am," another politely pointed out, "you have just triggered all the New Zealanders."

"Uhh... sis a feijoa ain't no pineapple anythings," another user commented.

Even the feijoa-hesitant took issue with the name, with one writing: "Outraged alright. Feijoas are the abomination of the fruit world and are nothing like sweet, sweet pineapple."

"I dare you to go to Pak'nSave and ask for a pineapple guava," one person challenged.

"First I'd have to figure out what a Pak'nSave is," a bemused Meg replied.

Meg later redeemed herself by calling feijoas by their correct name in a subsequent video, commenting: "I can take a hint".

While feijoas are insanely popular in New Zealand, their homeland is actually in the Americas.

Native to South America, the fruit has become a part of Kiwi culture after it was discovered early last century that it grew extremely well in our climate.

We flavour ice cream, spirits, and many other foods with it and generations of kids have grown up scoffing the gritty little eggs of flavour.

Just don't call it a pineapple guava.