Woman's date goes horribly wrong as tight outfit sparks deadly issue, hospital visit

A woman has shared the uncomfortable story of how a tight pair of denim shorts caused a serious medical emergency. Video / @imtoooldtobeonthis

A woman has shared the uncomfortable story of how a tight pair of denim shorts caused a serious medical emergency. Video / @imtoooldtobeonthis

A woman has shared the mortifying story of how a date went horrendously wrong when she developed a deadly skin infection from her denim booty shorts.

Sam, a 25-year-old from North Carolina in the US, said she had no idea her "uncomfortable" shorts could cause her body to go into sepsis after cutting into the skin on her bottom.

However the high-cut garment gave her more than just a "wedgie" on an eight-hour date, causing her to wake in agony the next day from the infection.

She was later rushed into hospital where doctors feared they'd have to "cut off" the part of Sam's butt that was infected.

Thankfully, she made a full recovery and three years on Sam – who is now in a relationship with the guy she was on a date with – is able to see the funny side, sharing the ordeal on TikTok.

"I went on a full day-date with this guy I was newly dating, and realised I was wearing very uncomfortable clothes," she told BuzzFeed.

"I chose to ignore it and just enjoy my time. But the next day, I felt very sore and then started feeling ill — just not 100 per cent."

Later she discovered a "large bump where the chafing had occurred" that became more and more painful as the night went on.

She wore these denim shorts on an 8-hour date, but the friction caused her skin to cut which got infected. Photo / TikTok / imtoooldtobeonthis

Sam described it as a stabbing pain that throbbed, explaining she went to see a GP who gave her antibiotics for a possible skin infection.

However the next morning she was "shivering, very breathless, could not walk" so her mum rushed her to hospital.

On TikTok, Sam explained doctors in ICU revealed she had cellulitis, a type of infection that affects the skin and the tissue underneath, that had developed into sepsis that can often prove fatal.

"I spent a week in ICU where doctors tell me they may need to cut off the part of my arse that is infected and I was constantly having to show them every day," she said in the video that has been viewed over 8 million times.

"They did not have to do the surgery (thank the good lords) but I did endure the trauma of my mother taking selfies of me while I'm asleep in the hospital bed."

The video has caused a huge reaction online with Sam revealing she was surprised how many people reached out and said they'd had something similar happen to them.

But the best comment came from Sam herself when she answered a question asking if the man was "worth it", revealing he was.

"He was an angel man in the hospital to me and we've now been together for over three years."

She also revealed she's know known as the "wedgie girl".