In the past year, the number of 35-to-49-year-olds showering twice a day has gone up 7%, while the number of those aged 50-64 showering twice daily reduced by 6%.

Of the Gen Z-aged participants, 36% said they preferred to shower in the evening.

Aucklander Thomas Henson, 27, tells the Herald his showering habits “depend” on his workout routine.

“On days that I exercise, it’s usually twice a day, which I’d say is probably four or five times a week, and the rest it’s usually just once, in the realm of 5-10 minutes,” he says.

As a former engineer in the water industry, he says he’s “generally pretty conscious” of his water usage and tries to minimise it, especially while washing dishes.

“Otherwise it’s other little habits trying to turn off the tap while brushing teeth, et cetera, use nozzles for any outdoor stuff. The one that does get me sometimes is actually flushing the toilet too often.

“It sounds a bit weird, but I’ll wipe the mirror down in the bathroom or the sink, and it’s easier just to throw it in the toilet and flush it, which is obviously in the realm of 6 litres of water usage each time.”

Talking to several Herald staffers, some reveal they have strict habits when it comes to showering, while others even skip a day — unless they go to the gym.

“I’m a habitual morning shower person, I can’t start my day without one. Five to 10 minutes usually,” one shares, while another adds, “I can’t have dinner until I’m clean. If I’ve got the day off, it’s first thing after brekky. Ten to 15 minutes, extra hot water.”

How often do you really need to shower?

While it’s likely we’ve all skipped a daily shower every once in a while, it’s somewhat embarrassing to admit. Whether it’s conscious or not, we tend to think of cleanliness as a virtue, and no one wants to be that person in the office who smells of BO.

But do we really need to shower daily, not just for hygiene reasons, but for healthy skin? According to Auckland dermatologist Dr Vania Sinovich, not necessarily.

“While there is no ideal frequency, experts suggest that showering several times per week is plenty for most people,” she tells the Herald.

Sinovich points out while a daily shower is the norm in most Western countries, that differs around the world — for example, in China, where half of people reportedly bathe just twice a week, according to Harvard Health. In Brazil, people shower twice a day on average, possibly due to the humid climate, while in Japan, evening baths are popular.

While bathing conventions are cultural and socially reinforced, the actual science behind them suggests we don’t necessarily need to wash as often as we think. In fact, it can have negative effects on everything from our skin to the utilities bills.

“Daily showers do not improve your health, could cause skin problems and, importantly, they waste a lot of water,” Sinovich says.

“Also, the oils, perfumes and other additives in shampoos, conditioners and soaps may cause problems of their own, such as allergic reactions — not to mention their cost.”

Your skin naturally has a layer of oil and good bacteria, she explains.

“The skin is home to a huge variety of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which impact skin health as well as systemic health. Washing and scrubbing removes these, especially if the water is hot.

“As a result, skin may become dry, cracked, irritated or itchy. This is often compounded by the reduced humidity that occurs during winter.”

If your skin gets too dry and damaged, your skin barrier can become compromised and lead to allergic reactions or skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis. Strong soaps can irritate damaged skin even further.

“When the skin’s barrier is impaired, the skin cells try to repair the barrier and by doing so they release chemical signals — cytokines — that can in itself trigger inflammation,” Sinovich explains.

But that doesn’t mean you should skip showering after exercise.

“A short shower after a workout is good to remove sweat, which can be a good breeding ground for bacteria, [causing] folliculitis, or fungi. It also helps to reduce inflammation, muscle soreness and cool the body down. Finishing off your shower with a two-minute cold burst can also help with lactic acid build-up.”

Between showers, use antiperspirants and choose breathable clothing such as cotton to keep yourself feeling fresh.

What’s the best way to shower?

Many of us love our long, sizzling hot showers, but Sinovich says it’s best to use warm, if not cold, water, both for you and the environment.

“Hot water and long showers or baths remove oil from your skin,” she explains. “Limit your bath or shower time and use warm rather than hot water.”

She also advises to use gentle cleansers for your skin rather than strong soaps because they’re closer to the natural pH of your skin and less drying.

“After washing or bathing, gently pat or blot your skin dry with a towel so that some moisture remains on your skin,” Sinovich suggests.

“If your skin is dry, use a moisturiser that fits your skin type.”

