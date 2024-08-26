How often do you really need to shower?

Whether it's first thing in the morning or right before bed, many of us shower daily — but do we need to?
How often do you shower? A new survey has made some surprising revelations about Kiwis’ water usage, showing just over half of us shower daily — some of us up to three times a day. A dermatologist tells the Herald whether that’s really necessary or even good for us — and the environment.
For most of us, a daily shower is the standard, whether it’s in the morning to start the day afresh or at night to wash away the stresses of the day before hopping into bed.
The merits of both are hotly debated, but a new survey shows rather than choosing between the two, some of us shower twice or even thrice daily.
The research commissioned by Finish was conducted by YouGov from November 29 to December 6, 2022, and again a year later, from December 21 last year to January 11, 2024, of 1000 Kiwis aged 18 and older. The second study included a further 168 young New Zealanders aged 8 to 17.
About 54% of those surveyed said they showered once a day, while 22% of 18-24-year-olds said they showered twice a day, and 10% claimed to shower a staggering three times or more each day.
“On days that I exercise, it’s usually twice a day, which I’d say is probably four or five times a week, and the rest it’s usually just once, in the realm of 5-10 minutes,” he says.
As a former engineer in the water industry, he says he’s “generally pretty conscious” of his water usage and tries to minimise it, especially while washing dishes.
“Otherwise it’s other little habits trying to turn off the tap while brushing teeth, et cetera, use nozzles for any outdoor stuff. The one that does get me sometimes is actually flushing the toilet too often.
“It sounds a bit weird, but I’ll wipe the mirror down in the bathroom or the sink, and it’s easier just to throw it in the toilet and flush it, which is obviously in the realm of 6 litres of water usage each time.”
Talking to several Herald staffers, some reveal they have strict habits when it comes to showering, while others even skip a day — unless they go to the gym.
“I’m a habitual morning shower person, I can’t start my day without one. Five to 10 minutes usually,” one shares, while another adds, “I can’t have dinner until I’m clean. If I’ve got the day off, it’s first thing after brekky. Ten to 15 minutes, extra hot water.”
How often do you really need to shower?
While it’s likely we’ve all skipped a daily shower every once in a while, it’s somewhat embarrassing to admit. Whether it’s conscious or not, we tend to think of cleanliness as a virtue, and no one wants to be that person in the office who smells of BO.
But do we really need to shower daily, not just for hygiene reasons, but for healthy skin? According to Auckland dermatologist Dr Vania Sinovich, not necessarily.
“While there is no ideal frequency, experts suggest that showering several times per week is plenty for most people,” she tells the Herald.
Sinovich points out while a daily shower is the norm in most Western countries, that differs around the world — for example, in China, where half of people reportedly bathe just twice a week, according to Harvard Health. In Brazil, people shower twice a day on average, possibly due to the humid climate, while in Japan, evening baths are popular.
While bathing conventions are cultural and socially reinforced, the actual science behind them suggests we don’t necessarily need to wash as often as we think. In fact, it can have negative effects on everything from our skin to the utilities bills.
“Daily showers do not improve your health, could cause skin problems and, importantly, they waste a lot of water,” Sinovich says.
“Also, the oils, perfumes and other additives in shampoos, conditioners and soaps may cause problems of their own, such as allergic reactions — not to mention their cost.”
Your skin naturally has a layer of oil and good bacteria, she explains.
“The skin is home to a huge variety of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which impact skin health as well as systemic health. Washing and scrubbing removes these, especially if the water is hot.
“As a result, skin may become dry, cracked, irritated or itchy. This is often compounded by the reduced humidity that occurs during winter.”
“When the skin’s barrier is impaired, the skin cells try to repair the barrier and by doing so they release chemical signals — cytokines — that can in itself trigger inflammation,” Sinovich explains.
But that doesn’t mean you should skip showering after exercise.
“A short shower after a workout is good to remove sweat, which can be a good breeding ground for bacteria, [causing] folliculitis, or fungi. It also helps to reduce inflammation, muscle soreness and cool the body down. Finishing off your shower with a two-minute cold burst can also help with lactic acid build-up.”
Between showers, use antiperspirants and choose breathable clothing such as cotton to keep yourself feeling fresh.
What’s the best way to shower?
Many of us love our long, sizzling hot showers, but Sinovich says it’s best to use warm, if not cold, water, both for you and the environment.