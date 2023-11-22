There's a new shower habit trending among the Gen Zs. Photo / 123rf

You’ve heard of the “everything shower” - but did you know the Gen Zs are all about the “nothing shower” these days?

The former went viral this year when people started to spend hours on extensive bath routines. According to the New York Post, each routine is different and changes every time. But the point is, the washer takes time to clean and care for every part of the body - depending on their preference, of course.

However, not everyone has the time or energy to spend for “everything showers”, with some revealing their shower routine includes, well, nothing.

“Boutta take a nothing shower (standing in boiling water just to feel something),” one TikToker shared on the app.

Hundreds of others clearly do the same, as they revealed in the comments section that the scalding water “warms their bodies and souls”.

“I love an ‘everything shower’ don’t get me wrong. But someone pointed out the bliss of ‘the nothing shower’ aka your second shower of the day where you just stand there for a spiritual cleansing of the day. Truly amazing,” @__mull explained in another TikTok video.

Most of those taking a “nothing shower” are young women, who reveal that they do it to warm up on cold days, to procrastinate starting work, or simply “cry” before getting on with the rest of the day.

“We all know about everything showers but I’m all about nothing showers. Turn on the water, sit down in the sub, and wash absolutely nothing. Excellent for migraine management, muffling sobs, and hiding from responsibilities,” creator Alexandra Simpson wrote.

“Will I be clean after? No. Will I take a proper shower after? Probably not, since I already used all the hot water.”

Meanwhile, another Tiktok user shared that they “absently stare at the grout on the tile” and think about the “meaninglessness of existence” during their “nothing showers”.

Cold plunges have become increasingly popular, too. While this may seem insignificant, experts have acknowledged the effectiveness of water hydrotherapy, whether using hot or cold water.

“The ultimate goal of grounding is to reorient to the present moment and not get lost in thought or emotion,” FOLX Health clinician Melissa Miller told In The Know by Yahoo.

Health and beauty experts sing the praises of cold showers, which are typically defined as those with water at a lower temperature than 15C. Hot water, on the other hand, also has plenty of mental and physical health benefits.

Miller added: “Overall, I think there is a lot of validity and real-life experience that demonstrates how and why hot water is soothing to our bodies and minds.

“Additionally, as individuals continue to associate relaxation with hot showers, the more they will condition their minds to associate showering with relaxation.”