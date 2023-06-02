'Bed rotting' is the latest trend taking off on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

'Bed rotting' is the latest trend taking off on TikTok. Photo / 123rf

Gen Z have discovered the joys of a long, uninterrupted nap - but predictably they’ve taken it to the next level.

When it comes to wellness trends, the younger generation doesn’t do anything by halves. Think of the “everything shower” trend taking over TikTok that involves a long and detailed shower routine with countless products and potions.

Now the 20-somethings are declaring that “bed rotting” is the latest and greatest self-care trend - and it involves spending the greater part of your day in bed.

Gen Z has discovered a new trend: 'bed rotting'. Photo / @adelina99x

“Bed rotting” can include whatever activities you find relaxing: snacking, catching up on TV shows, skincare, or simply doing nothing.

And Gen Z reports that the best way to “bed rot” is to let go of any guilt you have over lying in bed for any amount of time - it can last a few hours or a whole weekend.

According to Bustle, a real bed rot is about “becoming one with your pillows”, rather than just a brief nap.

“The goal is to lie in bed for as long as possible and fully give in to any mental or physical fatigue you might be experiencing.”

Over on TikTok, the hashtags #rottinginbed and #inbedrotting have millions of views, rising after a video from user @gobra77y.

She asked in a video from December last year, “Who tf actually likes rotting in their bed?”, pointing at herself.

The clip sparked hundreds of comments, with one chiming in: “I feel my purpose in this life is to rot in dif places. My bed, hotel bed, beach sand, hammock etc. I was made to lay and rot.”

Another described the trend as their “passion” and “hobby”.

“Me watching this while laying in bed everyday for the past two weeks Never felt so alive,” another wrote.

Some even take it to the next level and get ready for a day in bed with a makeup and outfit routine.

It follows the “everything shower” trend on social media, meaning a shower routine that can last hours with countless products and music playing.

One influencer said: “An everything shower with hot water and Taylor Swift is better than sex. Sorry.”

In a TikTok video, she described her routine: “I wash my hair, shave my legs, shave my armpits, deep condition, exfoliate, do my skincare. I do everything in the shower.”

Her “everything shower” only takes place once a month, but many do it more often.

Dermatologist Dr Lindsey Zubritsky explained that there was a right way to do an “everything shower”, and it has to do with the order of your routine.

She recommends starting with washing your hair because if you wait too long to rinse out your conditioner, it can sit on your skin and cause back acne.

Next you should exfoliate, before shaving with gel to lower your risk of irritation. After washing off the shaving gel, she suggested double cleansing your face as part of your skincare routine.