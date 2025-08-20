Kiwi kids love sushi, TikTok dominates screen time and the latest buzzword is “sigma”, according to a nationwide survey that shows how much growing up in New Zealand today is changing.
Nearly 16,000 students from 310 schools have so far taken part in this year’s CensusAtSchool – TataurangaKiTeKura Aotearoa, aneducation project run by the University of Auckland’s Department of Statistics with support from the Ministry of Education and Stats NZ.
The survey asks students what they’re “eating, watching, saying and dreaming of – and how these habits change as they grow”, shedding light on what’s making them tick the most.
CensusAtSchool co-director Rachel Cunliffe said the survey gave students a rare chance to see themselves in the data.
“It’s a snapshot of Kiwi life, straight from the source,” she said.
Anne Patel, co-director and a University of Auckland professional teaching fellow, said the initiative also taught students “real skills with real impact” by training them in data literacy to deliver insights into their own lives.
Habits
The shifting slang of Kiwi kids reflects the fast-changing nature of online culture.
When asked which word was trending, 14.4% of students chose “sigma”, a term taken from the “manosphere” that describes an independent, self-assured male.