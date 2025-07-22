Some groups have lobbied for stricter rules but Couillault said his school used a high-trust model to uphold the ban, which seemed to work.
“I’ve got 1800 kids and I would have maybe 10 to 15 confiscations a day.”
Couillault said parents frequently had no idea what their kids were doing with phones, and attempts to regulate or monitor phone use at home could cause conflict.
“Perseverance, and human connection, is the solution for me.”
He said a bigger issue was who actually owned the data young people uploaded to apps or AI programmes.
He queried the Norton survey’s sample size of 1001 adults, saying he had more kids at his school.
Gorrie said the survey size was realistic for New Zealand, indicative of trends and Norton carried out multiple surveys worldwide.
Of respondents, 13% of parents said their children had been victims of cyber bullying.
But since some parents admitted not knowing much about children’s online lives, and bullying and scams were known to often be under-reported, Gorrie said the true number was probably higher.
Lobby group B416 is among those pushing for social media use to be limited to people aged 16 and over.
Entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson, B416 co-chairwoman, said the new Norton findings confirmed what parents were already seeing.
“When kids as young as 12 are turning to AI for emotional support, it’s a clear sign that we’ve handed over digital spaces to children without the right protections.”
She said New Zealand had no independent regulator for online safety and no legal minimum age for social media access.
Robinson said the current system left too many kids exposed, unsupported and unprotected.
Bullying
Norton’s survey found 41% of parents surveyed said cyber bullying perpetrators were their child’s classmate or peer.
The company said “trolling and harassment spans numerous platforms” today whereas in the past, children could generally avoid bullies apart from at school.
“Visual-first social media platforms lead the charge,” Gorrie said.
Some children were bullied on multiple platforms.
Of parents who said their kids were bullied, 33% said children were bullied on Snapchat, 33% also on Instagram, 30% on Facebook and 28% on TikTok.
About one-quarter of those parents said their child had been bullied via text messages.
The Norton survey added: “Strikingly, 46% of Kiwi parents say they knew their child was being cyber bullied before their child confided in them.”
Norton said that showed many parents were picking up on cyber bullying warning signs – but 28% had still not spoken with children about staying safe online, leaving them under-prepared when risks escalated.
The survey was conducted for the “Connected Kids” 2025 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report, with 1001 adults surveyed.