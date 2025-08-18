Advertisement
‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ among words added to Cambridge Dictionary

AFP
2 mins to read

The Cambridge Dictionary has added "skibidi", "tradwife", "delulu", "lewk" and other words to its online edition. Photo / Getty Images

Words popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha including “skibidi”, “delulu” and “tradwife”, are among 6000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary over the last year, its publisher says.

Cambridge University Press said tradwife, a portmanteau of traditional wife, reflected “a growing, controversial Instagram

