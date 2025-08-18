The Cambridge Dictionary has added "skibidi", "tradwife", "delulu", "lewk" and other words to its online edition. Photo / Getty Images

Words popularised by Gen Z and Gen Alpha including “skibidi”, “delulu” and “tradwife”, are among 6000 new entries to the online edition of the Cambridge Dictionary over the last year, its publisher says.

Cambridge University Press said tradwife, a portmanteau of traditional wife, reflected “a growing, controversial Instagram and TikTok trend that embraces traditional gender roles”.

The dictionary also took on the challenge of defining skibidi, a word popularised in online memes, as a term which had “different meanings such as cool or bad, or can be used with no real meaning”.

The gibberish word was spread by a YouTube channel called “Skibidi Toilet” and is associated with the mindless, “brain rot” content found on social media and consumed by Gen Alpha’s overwhelmingly digital lifestyle.

The dictionary defined delulu, derived from the word delusional, as “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to”.